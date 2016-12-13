Druva Drives Cloud-First Movement; Unveils Comprehensive Information Management Platform

Introduces Expanded Ecosystem with Over 20 Partners, Open APIs and Deeper Capabilities for Managing Enterprise Information

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- , the leader in cloud data protection and information management, today unveiled its new platform, furthering the movement toward a full enterprise cloud-first ecosystem. The Druva Cloud Platform solves the increasing data risks posed by the continued fragmentation and growth of data, while accelerating the overall cloud transformation within today's enterprises. The Druva Platform's open architecture and APIs enable businesses and partners to extract greater value from stored data for solving today's myriad of information management challenges, including compliance, retention, legal and analytics across disparate sources. With over 20 ecosystem partners, IT is better equipped to mitigate business risk, embrace the efficiencies of cloud and create a more agile and efficient data management environment.

With today's increasingly fragmented data and the growing pressures of compliance and legal scrutiny, enterprises must rethink how to best manage information to lower data risks. A large gap exists due to legacy, on-premises technologies as both create data management silos, increase infrastructure complexity and cost, and have an inability to incorporate a broad set of new data sources attributed to cloud and individual employee tool adoption. Per a recent survey, over 50 percent of senior managers within today's enterprises are adopting cloud-first policies for new business applications and that number is expected to grow to 77 percent by 2018.(1) As a result, managing this data in accordance with corporate compliance and legal policy has become exceedingly difficult.

"The industry demands a new approach to information management that enhances visibility, reduces data risks and minimizes the resources required. The Druva Cloud Platform addresses this by enabling a cloud-first design that ushers in a new era of IT," said Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. "Druva's open architecture and APIs enable better utilization and understanding of stored data, and an extensive ecosystem of cloud-first partners better enables this for customers. The announcement of the Druva Platform signals that we are not only strengthening product capabilities to address broader enterprise needs, but also further solidifying Druva's position as a market leader."

The Druva Cloud Platform addresses these modern information management challenges by efficiently consolidating, auditing and indexing data from multiple enterprise sources, including servers, cloud applications, desktops, laptops and mobile devices. With on-demand compliance, search, recoverability and analytics services on top of the underlying data set, the Druva platform lowers the total cost of ownership caused by legacy infrastructure data silos.

Going a step further, Druva's open APIs enable organizations to address a broader range of information, security and system management needs -- enabling the movement of what was once an on-premises technology ecosystem to a 100 percent cloud-based ecosystem. Druva's expanding enterprise cloud-first partner ecosystem of 20 premium partners ensures organizations have multiple ways to view, interact and manage business data over time. Partners includes Legal Hold management and eDiscovery review, log analysis, reporting, mobile device management, single sign-on and managed service providers, and companies such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

"Through the integration of Exterro with Druva APIs customers gain a significant time and cost advantage in the eDiscovery process," said Bill Piwonka, CMO of Exterro. "What once took significant IT involvement lasting weeks, is now reduced into minutes and gives companies the ability to have earlier insights into relevant data."

To learn more about the Druva platform, visit .

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at and join the conversation at .

(1) ServiceNow, 2016. "Enterprises Have Reached The Cloud Tipping Point."

