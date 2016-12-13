eyeCam Raises $1.5 Million on Crowdfunder for Innovative Wearable Platform

3-D Interfacing, Biometrics and Wearable Technology have made great strides over the last few years, with major technology companies investing in and acquiring innovative startups in the space. eyeCam's patented 3-D interfacing and adaptive display system will change the way consumers use wearables to communicate, perform tasks and interface with the world, all within a secure platform protected by a cutting-edge biometric identification system.

"eyeCam is an innovation company that designs and engineers products for other companies to manufacture and sell as their own," said Bryan Davis, CEO, eyeCam. "Our unique approach of providing companies with emerging products and technologies means that they can quickly and affordably acquire the assets they need to succeed."

"We're thrilled that eyeCam has been able to tap into the Crowdfunder network to find funding partners that have a passion for this innovative platform," said Chance Barnett, CEO, Crowdfunder. "At Crowdfunder, we're focused on supporting the goals of innovative companies like eyeCam by connecting them with investors, customers and product enthusiasts who are looking for ways to fund those projects that they see as game-changers."

eyeCam is developing the prototype of eyeHand The Wearable Smartphone that turns the hand and fingers into a touchscreen display, 3D mouse and controller, leveraging biometrics to create a secure key, wallet and Internet of Things command center.

"We're encouraged by recent news of companies like Google, Intel, Alibaba, and Facebook increasingly investing in wearables, biometrics and 3-D interfacing technology, as we see these as the three pillars for the future of consumer and enterprise products," said Davis. "By leveraging Crowdfunder's extensive network of vetted investors, we're a major step ahead in funding the development of our platform."

For more information on eyeCam and how to invest in the future of wearables, 3-D interfacing, biometrics and adaptive display technology, visit: .

eyeCam is an engine of innovation and technology as a service (TaaS) company whose focus is product design for acquisition. We design and engineer products for other companies to manufacture and sell as their own. eyeCam is pioneering wearable computing products, applications and services that free users entirely from handheld phones. eyeCam provides innovators with a platform and ecosystem for turnkey product development and companies with a one-stop-shop for acquiring emerging products.

Crowdfunder is the leading equity crowdfunding platform for sourcing and funding early stage ventures with a network of over 130,000 entrepreneurs and investors. Crowdfunder provides the opportunity for direct online investment into single ventures. Companies listing on Crowdfunder are typically early-stage startups, many of which are backed by leading Venture Capital firms and private investors. Get free access to private early-stage VC-backed startups on Crowdfunder.

