Jammin' into the New Year with Columbia Empire Farms

Appetizers featuring Oregon-produced preserves perfect for New Year's Eve festivities

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- In anticipation of the biggest party night of the year, is sharing delicious and easy recipes that incorporate their award-winning berry products to make sure your event is the jam!

Columbia Empire Farms offers a wide selection of Oregon-made preserves such as and , both of which would be perfect as cheese plate accompaniments for your New Year's Eve soiree. Here are more appetizer suggestions that highlight Oregon's great culinary bounty.

Just place a piece of brie (make sure it's good quality brie) on any cracker you like, or a piece of bread, then drop a dollop of on top. Voila -- instant deliciousness.

These savory but sweet little snacks are easy to make and sure to be a huge hit. Just pick up some cheese crackers and top them with a spoonful of , serve and enjoy.

Whip up your favorite meatballs (turkey would be delish!) and warm them in a crockpot full of for a hot and yummy appetizer that will be among your guests' favorites.

To order online, visit .

Columbia Empire Farms, located in Oregon's fertile Willamette Valley, also produces syrups, honeys, pie fillings, barbecue sauces, vinaigrettes, hazelnut confections and other treats using freshly harvested ingredients from the farm. The farm's vertical method of farming includes growing and harvesting its 900 acres of berries and hazelnuts, which then become the many delicious products available online and in select retail stores nationwide. Gift baskets are also available.

Columbia Empire Farms, established in 1976 in Sherwood, Oregon, cultivates 900 acres of berries and hazelnuts. Owned by Robert B. Pamplin Jr., this family farm produces its own preserves, jams, fruit spreads, syrups, butters, pie fillings, barbecue sauces, pepper jellies, vinaigrettes, honeys and hazelnut confections -- all right on the farm using freshly harvested ingredients. Whether it is marionberry preserves made with premium ripe berries or hazelnuts roasted to perfection and covered with handmade chocolate, Columbia Empire Farms thoughtfully crafts products that showcase the bounty of the Pacific Northwest. For more information or to order online, visit .

Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees -- including two doctorates -- in business, economics, accounting, education and theology. He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist, ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist and author of 23 books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections. Pamplin's business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25 community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines, in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America's leading historical preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. For more information, visit . For more information about Pamplin's preservation efforts, visit .

