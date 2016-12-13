Glympse Powers Rogers Communications New Tech ETA Tool in Canada; Now Providing Location Solutions for Top North American Cable Companies

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Glympse, the pioneer of location technology services, is now working with Rogers Communications, the leading Canadian media and communications company, to provide the technology that powers Rogers technical support ETA tool for residential customers. With this latest announcement, Rogers joins other leading North American cable companies integrating with Glympse, including Comcast and Time Warner Cable, now Charter Spectrum.

"No one likes to sit around waiting for their technician to arrive," said Deepak Khandelwal, chief customer officer, Rogers. "We know our customers are busy and their time is valuable, so now they can track a technician's ETA right on their phone. It's just one more way we're putting people in control to get help how they want."

By incorporating Glympse technology, Rogers is able to provide updates, real-time location information, and estimated time of arrival (ETA) into each step of the appointment lifecycle, including a live map of their technician on the day of service. Now, with the new Glympse enabled technician-tracking service, Rogers customers will be proactively notified of their technician ETA. Customers can spend less time waiting and more time doing what they need to do.

"Today's customers expect more. Whether it's the cable guy, or a food or package delivery, waiting for service providers is no longer acceptable for mobile-centric, on-demand consumers accustomed to getting information in real-time," said David Troll, senior vice president of Sales and Customer Operations, Glympse. "By enabling companies to provide transparency around service events and show consumers the exact time a technician or delivery will arrive, we are helping to improve customer engagement and satisfaction."

With this new service, once a Rogers customer books an appointment they'll receive a unique URL sent by email or text, which includes a service window and relevant information. On the day of the appointment, they get a notification with an updated ETA, culminating in a live map with real-time location updates once the technician is on the way. Along with this location information, customers receive other important details like the technician's name and photo, so they know exactly who will be knocking on their door.

Now available in Hamilton, Ontario, the Rogers service will roll out across the company's residential footprint this year and into early 2017. Also, Fido is offering its technician tracking service for Internet customers today.

For more information on Glympse, visit: . For additional details on Rogers visit

About Glympse



Glympse is the pioneer of real-time location sharing technology. With an intuitive, integrative and platform forward approach, Glympse easily brings location sharing into everyday activities, across all of your devices. Glympse has partnered with many top-tier companies, including Blackberry, BMW/MINI, Comcast, Ford, Garmin, GM, Gogo Inflight, Kik, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes, NAVIGON, Pebble, Pizza Hut, Samsung, Time Warner Cable, Verizon and Vodafone, which have integrated the Glympse brand and enterprise platform into their own products and applications. The company is backed by Menlo Ventures, Ignition Partners, Verizon Ventures, and UMC Capital.





More information:

http://www.glympse.com/



PressRelease by

Glympse

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 512599

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Glympse

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease