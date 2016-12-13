SuperSonic Imagine Receives ISO 14001:2015 Certification

The innovative ultrasound company demonstrates to customers and investors its commitment to responsible environmental management

(firmenpresse) - AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- SuperSonic Imagine (EURONEXT PARIS: SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specializing in innovative ultrasound medical imaging, today announced that it has been certified ISO 14001 compliant by LNE certification body. This accredited third-party certification confirms that SSI has voluntarily implemented an environmental management system that benefits its customers and investors.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to minimize environmental impact, SuperSonic Imagine has established a mission to design and manage our products in an eco-friendly manner, and its employees are committed to achieving this goal.

"This is an important step forward for SuperSonic Imagine, where we have worked diligently to develop an environmental management system that reflects and supports the quality of our products. Our processes are now compliant with the most recent environmental management standard and all its obligations for the design, development, production, distribution, installation and servicing of diagnostic ultrasound systems," explains Laurence Hermitte, Quality & Regulatory Director at SuperSonic Imagine. "As SuperSonic Imagine continues to develop innovative technologies and grows its market leadership in ultrasound technology, our customers can be confident that we do so while adhering to ISO 14001 and all industry standards to measure and manage our environmental impact."

According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), based in Geneva, Switzerland, "ISO 14001 is an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system. It helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining a competitive advantage and the trust of stakeholders." Certified entities must demonstrate continuous improvement in their systems and their approach to environmental impacts, a commitment SSI is pleased to accept.

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler and more recently Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging.

ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to .

