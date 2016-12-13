Professional Speaker Motivator For Teachers Announces Teachers Are Heroes Talks

Mark Anthony Garrett, a professional motivational and self-development speaker, announced a series of talks titled âTeachers Are Heroesâ. Based on personal experience, the speeches are aimed at educational professionals and highlight the impact good teachers have on their students lives.
Education is one of the most important human development factors, and teacher-student relationships have a significant effect on a childÂÂs future.
Today, the focus has moved from strict academic achievement to developing a childÂÂs character and personality. In this respect, teachers working with special needs and disadvantaged children have a particularly difficult mission.
At times, working with such children can be extremely frustrating, as no immediate results seem obtainable. However, with perseverance and constant application of solid psycho-pedagogical principles, progress can be achieved.
Mark Anthony GarrettÂÂs ÂÂTeachers Are HeroesÂÂ motivational talks for teachers and educators are specifically about such progress being possible. As a former student with special educational needs, Mark Anthony Garrett has first-hand experience of what it means to overcome early challenges with the help of a dedicated teacher. Mark also shares cutting edge educational strategies in his book [Teachers Are Heroes](http://teachersareheroes.com/the-book/)-7 Success Principles For Transformational Teaching.
At the heart of Mark Anthony GarrettÂÂs talks is his relationship with his elementary special education teacher, Ms. Ritchie, and the important role teachers play in the lives of children they serve ÂÂ particularly special needs children.
According to Mark Anthony Garrett, self-confidence was one of the biggest challenges he had to face: ÂÂI was one of those kids who never believed that I could achieve anything great, until one day a third grade teacher pulled me aside and said: Mark, you're significant and very important.'' For me to hear those words at that young age opened up my mind to never-ending possibilities and totally transformed my life.ÂÂ
The impact of those transformations is palpable today, as Mark Anthony Garrett overcame suicidal depression and, inspired by Ms. Ritchie, developed professionally and personally as a motivational speaker. He now has more than 19 years of professional speaking experience and extensive expertise in K-12 education.
Mark Anthony Garrett is trying to engage educational conferences, local schools, school districts and school boards in motivational speaking and professional development events. His speeches address key teacher motivation issues, and highlight the very real impact that teachers can have on their studentsÂÂ lives.
