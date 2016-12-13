OpsPanda Appoints John Boucher to Board and Expands Leadership Team to Advance Sales Resource Planning

Software Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Sales Leadership Experience

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- , a leader in SaaS applications for Sales Resource Planning, today announced the appointment of John Boucher to its Board of Directors.

The addition bolsters OpsPanda's seasoned executive team led by sales and engineering veterans and Co-Founders Jon Kondo, Robert Gersten and Hung Vo, and guided by Oracle and Siebel alum Steve Mankoff at TDF Ventures and Tim Connors at PivotNorth Capital.

John Boucher brings deep experience accelerating the growth of startups and large global enterprise organizations. Boucher serves on the Board of Vlocity, a leading venture-backed provider of Industry Cloud Applications. Previously, Boucher was Executive Vice President of Global Sales at ServiceSource, the global leader in Outsourced Customer Success and Recurring Revenue Management solutions. As Senior Vice President of North America Applications at Oracle, Boucher helped lead sales teams of 1,500 employees, led go-to-market strategies and integrated sales organizations from more than ten application company acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to have John join our board," said Jon Kondo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, OpsPanda. "John brings a deep understanding of the challenges Sales leaders face growing large sales organizations and the critical need to help customers align business goals with sales results. John is also as committed as we are to the advancement of technology for sales management. We're ending an exciting 2016 with remarkable momentum, customer interest, exciting product innovations and a powerhouse leadership team to drive substantial growth in the year ahead."

OpsPanda also announced the appointments of Kelly Cole as Vice President of Customer Experience and Jo Ann Hartley as Senior Director of Product Management.

Kelly Cole joins OpsPanda with 30+ years of senior-level international operations experience leading and transforming customer experience, sales and professional services organizations for enterprise technology companies. Cole most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Navis and previously held senior leadership positions in Sales Operations and Business Operations for Sanctum, Responsys and Hyperion.

Jo Ann Hartley brings 15+ years of product management, sales operations, and marketing analytics expertise in cloud and on-premise enterprise business applications for companies such as Anaplan, Oracle and C3 Energy.

OpsPanda's helps Sales leaders increase confidence in making sales targets with easy, but rigorous, planning of sales teams and quotas. OpsPanda transforms one-time capacity planning into a dynamic process of monitoring and adapting assumptions that create a gap between sales goals and results. Deployed by leaders in technology, environmental services and other industries, customers such as Arimo and REV Sustainability praise OpsPanda for enabling them to test scenarios and achieve goals.

OpsPanda helps leaders in sales, sales operations and finance set accurate targets and optimize teams to hit them. The application is purpose-built for sales resource planning and makes it easy to be rigorous in sales capacity forecasting, headcount planning and quota assignment. Based in Palo Alto, California, OpsPanda was founded in 2014 by sales and engineering veterans of the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software industry. OpsPanda is backed by TDF Ventures, PivotNorth Capital and a leading private university. Learn more and request a demo at .

OpsPanda is a registered trademark of OpsPanda, Inc. Other trademarks and brands mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

