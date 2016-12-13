DIAGNOS Successfully Passed ISO Certification Surveillance Audit

(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in applying Artificial Intelligence in healthcare technical services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing, is pleased to announce that it successfully passed the ISO 13485 - Medical devices and ISO 9001 annual surveillance audit for its CARA healthcare platform.

"As part of the requirements for the commercialization of the CARA healthcare platform from Health Canada, the Food and Drug Agency in the US and CE in Europe, our Quality management system is subject to a statutory annual compliance audit. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees involved in quality management for their commitment and hard work", said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved for commercialization by regulatory authorities such as Health Canada, the US Food and Drug Administration (USA), and the European Union (CE).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DIAGNOS Inc.

Andre Larente

President

