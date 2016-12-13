SeniorAdvisor.com honors 91 Holiday Retirement senior living communities

Annual Best of 2017 Awards recognize top tier senior living communities across the country

(firmenpresse) - LAKE OSWEGO, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- As the second largest senior living provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that 91 of its communities have earned recognition as part of the SeniorAdvisor.com 'Best of 2017 Awards,' placing them in the top two percent of senior living providers nationwide.

The annual senior living awards are presented by , the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America, which provides easily accessible resources and information to help families educate themselves about senior living options and make informed decisions about senior care.

"These awards don't just happen; they are the result of the commitment, hard work and compassion our associates have for our residents," said Lilly Donohue, CEO at Holiday Retirement. "Our associates are devoted to residents and their families, ensuring residents receive unrivaled service every day. The fact that nearly one-third of our communities are receiving this prestigious SeniorAdvisor.com award truly emphasizes the dedication of our team members to seniors across the country."

These awards celebrate the communities that have received outstanding feedback from residents' families. To qualify for a SeniorAdvisor.com Best of 2017 Award, communities must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and have received three or more new reviews in 2016. Now in their fourth year, the annual Best of 2017 Awards have honored numerous consistently since the inception of the award program.

"Congratulations to Holiday Retirement and its 91 communities recognized in the 'Best of 2017 Awards' from SeniorAdvisor.com," said Eric Seifert, president of SeniorAdvisor.com. "The number of Holiday Retirement communities honored each year has grown consistently since 2015 and this recognition reflects directly on the commitment of Holiday Retirement's associates to provide unparalleled, compassionate service to their residents. We are honored to highlight all of Holiday's communities and thank them for the wonderful work they do."

The following 91 Holiday Retirement communities received 2017 Best of Awards:



Alexis Gardens - Toledo, OH

Apple Blossom - Rogers, AR

Arbor Glen - Fort Wayne, IN

Ashley Park - Charleston, SC

Aspen View - Billings, MT

Beaverdale Estates - Des Moines, IA

Bethel Park - Bethel Park, PA

Birch Heights - Derry, NH

Bluebird Estates - East Longmeadow, MA

Brentwood Estates - Lincoln, NE

Cascadian Place - Everett, WA

Cedar Ridge - Burlington, NC

Charbonneau - Kennewick, WA

Chateau De Boise - Boise, ID

Chateau Ridgeland - Ridgeland, MS

Colonial Village Retirement - Longview, TX

Copley Place - Copley, OH

Cowhorn Creek Estates - Texarkana, TX

Deepwood Estates - Lexington, SC

Desert Rose - Yuma, AZ

Dogwood Estates - Denton, TX

Eagle Crest - Myrtle Beach, SC

Evergreen Place - Renton, WA

Fig Garden - Fresno, CA

Fleming Point - Rochester, NY

Forest Pines - Columbia, SC

Fox Run Estates - Arlington, TX

Garden Valley - Roseburg, OR

Garden Village - Kansas City, MO

Genesee Gardens - Flint, MI

Glen Eagle - Traverse City, MI

Golden Mesa - Las Cruces, NM

Greeley Place - Greeley, CO

Greenwood Terrace - Lenexa, KS

Grizzly Peak - Missoula, MT

Hartland Hills - Lexington, KY

Haywood Estates - Greenville, SC

Heritage Village - McAllen, TX

Hilltop Estates - Redding, CA

Holiday Hills Estates - Rapid City, SD

Hunters Pointe - Helena, MT

Illahee Hills - Urbandale, IA

Lake Shore Commons - Wilmington, NC

Lakeshore Estates - Waco, TX

Madison Estates - San Antonio, TX

Madrona Hills - Salem, OR

Mallard Point - Cedar Falls, IA

Maple Downs - Fayetteville, NY

Marion Woods - Ocala, FL

Montgomery Park - East Amherst, NY

Olympus Ranch - Murray, UT

Orchard Park - Yakima, WA

Palmer Hills - Bettendorf, IA

Parkrose Chateau - Portland, OR

Point Defiance Village - Tacoma, WA

Rancho Village - Palmdale, CA

Renaissance-Sherman - Sherman, TX

Rio Norte - El Paso, TX

Rock Creek - Hillsboro, OR

Rocky Ridge Retirement Community - Hoover, AL

Rolling Hills Ranch - Omaha, NE

Simi Hills - Simi Valley, CA

Sky Peaks - Reno, NV

Stoneybrook Lodge - Corvallis, OR

The Atrium at Gainesville - Gainesville, FL

The Atrium of Grand Valley - Grand Junction, CO

The Bedford - Vancouver, WA

The Cambridge - Springfield, MO

The Camelot - Hemet, CA

The Carlyle - Lee's Summit, MO

The Chateau at Harveston - Temecula, CA

The Fairmont - Manassas, VA

The Garden Club - Bellevue, WA

The Hampshire - Merced, CA

The Harrison Regent - Ogden, UT

The Manor at Woodside - Poughkeepsie, NY

The Oaks of Auburn - Auburn, CA

The Palms - La Mirada, CA

The Tremont - Oviedo, FL

The Venetian Gardens - Venice, FL

The Woods at Holly Tree - Wilmington, NC

The Worthington - Gahanna, OH

Thornton Place - Topeka, KS

University Pines - Pensacola, FL

Valencia Commons - Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Village at the Falls - Menomonee Falls, WI

Vista de la Montaña - Surprise, AZ

Wescourt - Saginaw, MI

Westminster - Greenville, SC

Whispering Oaks - Hermitage, PA

Windlands East - Madison, TN

Since 1971, Holiday Retirement has endeavored to provide its signature "Holiday Touch" to residents and their families. Today, Holiday is a trusted name in senior living--providing security, comfort, and value to seniors seeking an active and fulfilling lifestyle. Holiday operates more than 300 retirement communities, making it the second largest senior housing operator in the United States. For more information about Holiday Retirement, please call 800-322-0999 or visit .

is the premier consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home care providers nationwide. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making a senior care decision, and features trusted reviews and advice from local residents and their loved ones.

