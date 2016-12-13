Agave Silver Announces Appointment of New CFO

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- It is with regret that Agave Silver Corporation ("Agave" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AGV)(OTCBB: ASKDF)(FRANKFURT: DFL) has accepted the resignation of Sherri Odribege as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. We wish to thank Ms. Odribege for her years of valuable and dedicated service to the Company.

The Company warmly welcomes Dennis Cojuco as its new CFO and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Cojuco is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (BSc. Chemistry and Diploma in Accounting) and is a Chartered Accountant in British Columbia. Since the fall of 2009, he has been working in senior accounting capacities with junior mining companies, including serving as CFO of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Additional information when available will be posted on the Company's website: .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about Dennis Cojuco taking over as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the continued availability of Mr. Cojuco to act as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: Mr. Cojuco may no longer be able to act as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at . All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

