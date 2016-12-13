LECTRA: Lectra endows High Rock with smart solutions to support made to measure growth

Chinese outdoor sportswear manufacturer High Rock clinches intelligent

technology and consulting expertise from Lectra to propel mass customization

ambitions in line with 'Made in China 2025'



Paris, December 13, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, bolsters High Rock, a successful outdoor sportswear

supplier to well-known brands such as Mountain Hardware and Haglöfs, with smart

digital technology as the company actively builds its domestic made to measure

business in step with 'Made in China 2025'.



A guiding principle to upgrade the country's industries, 'Made in China 2025' is

driving manufacturers swiftly towards smart industrial production and value-

added manufacturing. In parallel, mass customization is a burgeoning market in

China thanks to blossoming demand from consumers to personalize their garments.

Reflecting this demand, Chinese apparel manufacturers are moving from mass

production to mass customization.



High Rock-a 50% original design manufacturer and 50% Original Equipment

Manufacturer-aims to lock-in intelligent manufacturing and boost their

performance in outdoor sportswear' customization. By embracing Lectra's advanced

made to measure solution and extensive experience in sports and outdoor wear,

High Rock will meet key needs to reduce product development cycle time, to build

a quick response to quotation, and to enhance on-time delivery.



"Lectra's advanced MTM technology, integrated with Product Data Management,

provides exactly what we desired-it is the best choice for High rock and we look



forward to the results of implementation, as well as our future corporation,"

underlined Ma Songqi, Chairman, High Rock.



Lectra's solution also provides High Rock with rigorous end-to-end integrated

data to improve business performance-notably for cost control, and to reduce

errors in pattern modification-in the growing market for made to measure outdoor

sportswear.



For High Rock, whose brand spans design, product development and production,

Lectra's finely-tuned MTM technology will help to transform and modernize

manufacturing operations, evolving from manual processes to advanced production

methods.



"Lectra's superior technology and expertise in outdoor sportswear is perfectly

aligned with High Rock, supporting the company as it spears MTM as a new

business growth strategy, and leverages intelligent manufacturing to build a

robust brand," stated Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications

Officer, Lectra.







About High Rock

Highrock Recreation Products Co., Ltd. was established in 1994. It is mainly

engaged in ODM processing and R&D services for global first-class outdoor

brands. At the same time, High Rock has its own brand and national-level feather

& down testing center. The outdoor down coats and outdoor sleeping bags provided

for outdoor enthusiasts by High Rock are among the best in the domestic market.

At the end of 2015, the company launched a transformation and upgrading project,

to implement the omni-channel informatization and intelligent manufacturing

around the individual customization and flexible production.







About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,

automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for

industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials

to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and

apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.

Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and

optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500

employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious

customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational

excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on

Euronext.



For more information, please visit www.lectra.com





