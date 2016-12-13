OP Corporate Bank plc's financial targets updated

OP Corporate Bank plc

Stock exchange release

13 December 2016 at 18.25 pm



OP Corporate Bank plc's financial targets updated



OP Corporate Bank plc's Board of Directors has confirmed new financial targets

for OP Corporate Bank Group.



The updated targets are shown in the table below.



+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|Indicator |Target |

+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|CET1 ratio, % |15 |

+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|Return on economic capital, % |22 |

+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|Expenses of present-day business, EUR |Expenses in 2019 lower than in 2015 |

|million | |

+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|Dividend payout ratio, % |50 (provided that the CET1 ratio is >|

| |15%, otherwise less than 50) |

+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|Customer experience, NPS (-100-+100) |70, over time 90 |

+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



OP Corporate Bank is part of OP Financial Group. Its financial targets are based

on OP Financial Group's strategy and financial targets published in June 2016.



OP Corporate Bank plc

Carina Geber-Teir

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications



For more information:

OP Communications, tel. +358 (0)50 523 9904, viestinta(at)op.fi





Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

LSE London Stock Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange

Major media

op.fi and pohjola.com



OP Corporate Bank plc is part of the leading Finnish customer-owned financial

services group, OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are

responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the

applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP

Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are

ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments.

OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.







