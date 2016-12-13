       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
OP Corporate Bank plc's financial targets updated

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


OP Corporate Bank plc
Stock exchange release
13 December 2016 at 18.25 pm

OP Corporate Bank plc's Board of Directors has confirmed new financial targets
for OP Corporate Bank Group.

The updated targets are shown in the table below.

+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Indicator |Target |
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|CET1 ratio, % |15 |
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Return on economic capital, % |22 |
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Expenses of present-day business, EUR |Expenses in 2019 lower than in 2015 |
|million | |
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Dividend payout ratio, % |50 (provided that the CET1 ratio is >|
| |15%, otherwise less than 50) |
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Customer experience, NPS (-100-+100) |70, over time 90 |
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

OP Corporate Bank is part of OP Financial Group. Its financial targets are based
on OP Financial Group's strategy and financial targets published in June 2016.

OP Corporate Bank plc
Carina Geber-Teir
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

For more information:
OP Communications, tel. +358 (0)50 523 9904, viestinta(at)op.fi



Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
LSE London Stock Exchange
SIX Swiss Exchange
Major media
op.fi and pohjola.com

OP Corporate Bank plc is part of the leading Finnish customer-owned financial
services group, OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are
responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the
applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP
Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are
ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments.
OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: OP Yrityspankki Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://https://www.pohjola.fi



