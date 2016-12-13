Metso's Board of Directors decides to continue the long-term incentive plan for senior management

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on December 13, 2016 at 6:25 p.m. EET



The Board of Directors of Metso has decided to continue the long-term share-

based incentive plan for the Group's senior management, with a Performance Share

Plan (PSP) as the main structure. In addition, the Board decided to continue the

Restricted Share Plan (RSP) as a complementary share-based incentive structure

for specific situations.



The aim of this long-term incentive plan is to align the interests of the

management with those of the shareholders in order to increase the value of

Metso and to commit the senior management to Metso by offering them a

competitive long-term incentive plan in the company.



Performance Share Plan



The Performance Share Plan consists of annually commencing performance share

plans, each with a three-year earning period. The commencement of each new plan

will be subject to a separate approval by the Board. In accordance with the

decision taken by the Board, PSP 2017-2019 will commence at the beginning of

2017 and potential share rewards will be delivered in the first half of 2020 if

the performance targets set by the Board are achieved.



The potential share reward payable under the PSP 2017-2019 is based on the total

shareholder return of Metso's share during calendar years 2017-2019. The plan

may include a maximum of 100 employees and will comprise a maximum of 415,000

reward shares (gross before the deduction of applicable payroll tax).



Restricted Share Plan



The complementary Restricted Share Plan (RSP) consists of annually commencing

restricted share plans, each with a three-year vesting period after which the

allocated share rewards will be delivered to the participants provided that



their employment with Metso continues until the delivery date of the share

rewards. The commencement of each new plan is subject to a separate approval by

the Board. The RSP 2017 will commence at the beginning of 2017 and any potential

share rewards will be delivered in the first half of 2020.



The maximum number of shares that may be allocated and delivered within the RSP

2017 totals 40,000 shares (gross before the deduction of applicable payroll

tax).



Other terms

Metso applies a share ownership recommendation policy for the members of Metso

Executive Team. In accordance with this policy at least fifty per cent of the

share rewards (net shares after the deduction of applicable payroll tax)

received by these individuals under the above plans shall be retained until the

share ownership of the individual participant in Metso amounts to his/her annual

gross base salary.

The incentive plans will have no diluting effect as no new shares will be issued

in connection with them.



Further information, please contact:

Merja Kamppari, Senior Vice President, HR, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3119



Eeva Sipilä, Chief Financial Officer, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3011







