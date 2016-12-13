(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Metso's Board of Directors decides to continue the long-term incentive plan for
senior management
Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on December 13, 2016 at 6:25 p.m. EET
The Board of Directors of Metso has decided to continue the long-term share-
based incentive plan for the Group's senior management, with a Performance Share
Plan (PSP) as the main structure. In addition, the Board decided to continue the
Restricted Share Plan (RSP) as a complementary share-based incentive structure
for specific situations.
The aim of this long-term incentive plan is to align the interests of the
management with those of the shareholders in order to increase the value of
Metso and to commit the senior management to Metso by offering them a
competitive long-term incentive plan in the company.
Performance Share Plan
The Performance Share Plan consists of annually commencing performance share
plans, each with a three-year earning period. The commencement of each new plan
will be subject to a separate approval by the Board. In accordance with the
decision taken by the Board, PSP 2017-2019 will commence at the beginning of
2017 and potential share rewards will be delivered in the first half of 2020 if
the performance targets set by the Board are achieved.
The potential share reward payable under the PSP 2017-2019 is based on the total
shareholder return of Metso's share during calendar years 2017-2019. The plan
may include a maximum of 100 employees and will comprise a maximum of 415,000
reward shares (gross before the deduction of applicable payroll tax).
Restricted Share Plan
The complementary Restricted Share Plan (RSP) consists of annually commencing
restricted share plans, each with a three-year vesting period after which the
allocated share rewards will be delivered to the participants provided that
their employment with Metso continues until the delivery date of the share
rewards. The commencement of each new plan is subject to a separate approval by
the Board. The RSP 2017 will commence at the beginning of 2017 and any potential
share rewards will be delivered in the first half of 2020.
The maximum number of shares that may be allocated and delivered within the RSP
2017 totals 40,000 shares (gross before the deduction of applicable payroll
tax).
Other terms
Metso applies a share ownership recommendation policy for the members of Metso
Executive Team. In accordance with this policy at least fifty per cent of the
share rewards (net shares after the deduction of applicable payroll tax)
received by these individuals under the above plans shall be retained until the
share ownership of the individual participant in Metso amounts to his/her annual
gross base salary.
The incentive plans will have no diluting effect as no new shares will be issued
in connection with them.
Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,
recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers
improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by
using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build
new, sustainable ways of growing together.
Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems
to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope
of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400
services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.
Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about
EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50
countries. Expect results. www.metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup
Further information, please contact:
Merja Kamppari, Senior Vice President, HR, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3119
Eeva Sipilä, Chief Financial Officer, Metso, tel. +358 20 484 3011
Metso Corporation
Eeva Sipilä
CFO
Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Media
www.metso.com
