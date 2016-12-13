Dundee Sustainable Technologies Announces a Gold Extraction Yield of 97.3% from Gold Concentrate at Demonstration Plant

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN) is pleased to announce successful extraction results on gold concentrates (the "Concentrate") from Chile using DST's proprietary chlorination technology at its Demonstration Plant in Quebec.

A gold extraction yield of 97.3% has been achieved at the outlet of the chlorination reactor with full environmental controls over the sulfur and mercury content.

"These results are another important demonstration of the efficiency and effectiveness of the DST chlorination process and of its potential as a robust and environmentally friendly alternative to cyanide extraction in the gold mining industry," said Mr. Brian Howlett, President and CEO of DST. "We are partnering with a number of mining companies in an effort to advance our technology and further explore the commercialization of our patented process."

In September 2015, DST entered into an agreement with a Chilean mining company for the processing of gold concentrate at the pilot scale using the chlorination process. Excellent results at the pilot scale enabled DST to move forward on to the next stage, which involved the processing of the concentrate which contained an estimated 110 g/tonne of gold, copper grades of 9.0% and mercury content in excess of 700 g/tonne at the Demonstration Plant.

DST processed 40 tonnes of this complex material which is difficult to process using conventional processing methods without the associated environmental liabilities and metallurgical challenges (Refer to September 23, 2015, March 1, 2016 and May 31, 2016 press releases). In particular, the 700 g/tonne of mercury was effectively removed during processing to a level of 99%.

DST has completed the processing of this concentrate and is in the final stages of completing the technical report related to this demonstration campaign. Management looks forward to beginning the technological economic study for the location of the first commercial DST plant.

The Company also announced the resignation of Mr. John Mercer from the Board of Directors and wishes to thank him for his contribution.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from ores, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

At present, DST's most advanced proprietary process is associated with the extraction of precious metals using a chlorination to provide a cyanide-free alternative for the exploitation of gold deposits. The primary benefits of this innovative technology are shorter processing times, a closed-loop operation eliminating the need for costly tailings pond, and reducing environmental footprint related to the inert and stable cyanide-free tailings.

The chlorination process developed by DST is a recognized "green technology" for which it was awarded a $5 million grant by the Government of Canada, through its Sustainable Development Technology Fund ("SDTC") for the construction and operation of a demonstration plant. The plant serves as a demonstration platform for the chlorination process on an industrial scale and under continuous operating conditions. The Corporation has received, from Environment Canada, through the Canadian Environmental Technology Verification Program ("ETV"), an independent certification of the performance of its cyanide-free gold extraction process.

In addition to the chlorination process, DST operates a pilot plant designed to demonstrate its arsenic stabilization process for the sequestration of arsenic in a stable glass form. This process involves a technique to segregate arsenic and therefore provides opportunities to process materials considered too toxic to be exploited or stabilized using conventional mining methods.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:



Brian Howlett

President and CEO

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

(514) 866-6001 # 239

Cell: (647) 227-3035





More information:

http://www.dundeetechnologies.com/



PressRelease by

Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 19:23

Language: English

News-ID 512624

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease