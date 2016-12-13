CSE: 2016-1207 - Delist - Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- The common shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc. will be delisted at the market close today, December 13, 2016.

Lite Access Technologies will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Date: Market close, December 13, 2016

Symbol: LTE

