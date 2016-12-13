Torino Change of Auditor

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: TPS)(CSE: TPS.CN) (the "Company" or "Torino") announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Saturna Group Charted Professional Accountants LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing Kanester Johal LLP. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditors in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR at .

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rav Mlait"

CEO and Director

Torino Power Solutions Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

