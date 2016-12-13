       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Equipment


Torino Change of Auditor

ID: 512627
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: TPS)(CSE: TPS.CN) (the "Company" or "Torino") announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Saturna Group Charted Professional Accountants LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing Kanester Johal LLP. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditors in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR at .

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rav Mlait"

CEO and Director

Torino Power Solutions Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Torino Power Solutions Inc.



More information:
http://www.torinopower.com



Keywords (optional):

torino-power-solutions-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/13/2016 - 19:40
Language: English
News-ID 512627
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Torino Power Solutions Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 49

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Equipment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.877
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 253


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z