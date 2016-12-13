Torino Change of Auditor

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: TPS)(CSE: TPS.CN) (the "Company" or "Torino") announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Saturna Group Charted Professional Accountants LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing Kanester Johal LLP. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditors in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR at .
