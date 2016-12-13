Brompton 2015 Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announces Mutual Fund Rollover

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it will be proceeding with the mutual fund rollover transaction in connection with the planned dissolution of the Brompton 2015 Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), pursuant to which it will transfer all of the assets of the Partnership to Brompton Resource Class ("BRF"), a class of Brompton Mutual Funds Limited in exchange for Series B Shares of BRF. The mutual fund rollover transaction will take place on a tax-deferred basis on or about February 13, 2017 after the close of business. In exchange for the Partnership's assets, Series B Shares of BRF will be issued to the Partnership and then distributed to limited partners by the Partnership. BRF will not charge a fee or commission when the Series B shares are issued under the mutual fund rollover transaction and will not charge redemption fees. The Partnership will be dissolved on or about February 28, 2017.

The Brompton Resource Fund provides Canadian investors with exposure to a broad array of investments in the natural resource sectors. The Fund's investment objective is to provide the potential for long-term growth of capital and to a lesser extent, the production of income. The Brompton Resource Fund offers daily subscriptions and redemptions. The portfolio managers of BRF are Laura Lau and Mike Clare, who are also the portfolio managers for the Brompton Flow-Through Limited Partnerships.

BRF will not issue certificates for Series B Shares. BRF is a class of Brompton Mutual Funds Limited which is a mutual fund corporation incorporated under the laws of Canada. BRF securities are sold under a continuous offering prospectus and BRF is a reporting issuer for securities law purposes in all provinces and territories of Canada. The prospectus contains important information about BRF, including investment strategy, fees and risks. Brompton encourages all investors to read the prospectus for all other terms and conditions of BRF.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Partnership and BRF in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Partnership and BRF, to the future outlook of the Partnership and BRF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Partnership and BRF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

