       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial Real Estate


Highwoods Declares Special Dividend for 2016

ID: 512634
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- (NYSE: HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a special cash dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on January 10, 2017 to shareholders of record as of December 27, 2016.

The principal purpose of the special dividend is to distribute taxable capital gains associated with the sales of the Company's Country Club Plaza assets earlier in 2016. The special dividend will be paid January 10, 2017; however, it will be treated under applicable IRS rules as 2016 taxable income to shareholders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE: HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .



More information:
http://www.highwoods.com



Keywords (optional):

highwoods-properties, inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/13/2016 - 21:15
Language: English
News-ID 512634
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Highwoods Properties, Inc.
Stadt: RALEIGH, NC


Number of hits: 95

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial Real Estate




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.881
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 157


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z