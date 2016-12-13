       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.22 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.165 per share of the Company's Class B Stock.

The dividends declared today will be payable on March 3, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2017. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for each of the last thirteen years.

The Company expects to release earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2017 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Friday, March 10, 2017, and to host an earnings teleconference on Monday, March 13, 2017. Teleconference details will be communicated via web alert approximately one week prior to the call.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading supplier of specialty sorbent products for crop and horticultural, fluids purification, animal health, sports field, industrial and automotive markets and is a leading manufacturer of cat litter.

Date: 12/13/2016 - 21:19
