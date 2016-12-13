       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BEN) announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share payable on January 13, 2017 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 30, 2016. The quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share represents an 11% increase over the dividends paid for the prior and the same quarter last year. The Company has raised its dividend every year since 1981.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 150 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $714 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2016. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

