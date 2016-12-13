       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


AK Steel Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Earnings Date

ID: 512639
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

AK Steel will also provide live listening access on the Internet to its earnings conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2017. Access to the webcast will be available from the home page of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call until February 2, 2017 and will be accessible from the home page.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, construction and electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at .

Media
Lisa H. Jester
Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations
(513) 425-2510

Investors
Douglas O. Mitterholzer
General Manager, Investor Relations
(513) 425-5215



Keywords (optional):

ak-steel,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/13/2016 - 21:30
Language: English
News-ID 512639
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: AK Steel
Stadt: WEST CHESTER, OH


Number of hits: 99

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.881
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 160


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z