Canadian NORAD Region names Santa's escort pilots and trackers

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
The Canadian NORAD Region (CANR) is set to kick off the 61st anniversary of tracking Santa's yuletide journey from the North Pole with the naming of escort pilots and tracking crews for the important job.
Santa's escort pilots from 3 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec are Captain Sebastien Tremblay-Verreault, from Chicoutimi, Quebec, and Captain Frederic Letourneau, from Rimouski, Quebec. The CF-18 Hornet Crew Chiefs supporting them are Master Corporal Scott Rose, from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Corporal Steeven Cantin, from Loretteville, Quebec.
Santa's escort pilots from 4 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta are Lieutenant-Colonel William Radiff, from Lindsay, Ontario, and Major Denis Bandet, from Regina, Saskatchewan. The CF-18 Hornet Crew Chiefs supporting them are Master Corporal Joshua Correia, from Georgetown, Ontario, and Corporal Kurt Attwood, from Cold Lake, Alberta.
Santa Trackers from 21 Aerospace Control and Warning Squadron's Delta Flight, 22 Wing at CFB North Bay, Ont. include: Captain Jim Mersereau, Mission Crew Commander, from Fredericton, New Brunswick, United States Air Force (USAF) Lieutenant Colonel Michael Harmon, Commander, 2 Detachment, First Air Force, and Master Corporal Christian Turcotte, Identification Supervisor, from Rimouski, Quebec, whose duty it is to maintain radio contact with Santa and his escort pilots.
This year CANR is dedicating this mission to the memory of Captain Thomas McQueen, who escorted Santa in 2014.
Quote
"The responsibility of keeping watchful eyes over North American airspace 24/7 rests with our men and women of the Canadian NORAD Region. It is a duty and honour we hold dearly; to ensure Santa's safe passage through North America so he can deliver joy and goodwill this holiday season."
- Major-General Christian Drouin, Commander, 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region
Contacts:
1 Canadian Air Division and
Canadian NORAD Region Headquarters
Captain Graeme Scott
Public Affairs Officer
204-833-2500 ext. 2156 or Cell: 204-229-3649
22 Wing/CFB North Bay
Captain Leah Pierce
Public Affairs Officer
705-494-2011 ext. 2822
Cell: 705-477-3053
3 Wing/CFB Bagotville
Nadine Belley-Traore
Communications Coordinator
418-677-7277
418-550-5541
4 Wing/CFB Cold Lake
Captain Mat Strong
Public Affairs Officer
780-840-8000 ext. 8121
780-813-0210
