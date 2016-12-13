AMD Takes Computing to a New Horizon with Ryzen(TM) Processors

Reveals Brand Name, New Performance Details, and Adaptive Technology Features of Upcoming High-Performance Processors Based on "Zen" Core Architecture

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Today at its fan-focused event, (NASDAQ: AMD) unveiled new information and gave enthusiasts hands-on time with its upcoming high-performance desktop processors based on the innovative "Zen" core architecture (codenamed "Summit Ridge") in advance of the official launch in Q1 2017. Drawing inspiration from the core's name and AMD's desire to push high-performance CPUs to a new horizon, AMD introduced Ryzen, the brand which will span across "Zen"-based desktop and notebook processor families. Additionally, AMD introduced SenseMI, a set of sensing, adapting, and learning technologies built into the AMD Ryzen processor that combine with multiple other advances in architectural, platform, efficiency, and processing technology to address the demanding needs of gamers and enthusiast PC users.

"The 'Zen' core at the heart of our Ryzen processors is the result of focused execution and thousands of engineering hours designing and delivering a next-level experience for high-end PC and workstation users," said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "Ryzen processors with SenseMI technology represent the bold and determined spirit of innovation that drives everything we do at AMD."

AMD SenseMI technology is a key enabler of AMD's landmark increase of greater than 40 percent in instructions per clock(i), and is comprised of five components:

Pure Power - more than 100 embedded sensors with accuracy to the millivolt, milliwatt, and single degree level of temperature enable optimal voltage, clock frequency, and operating mode with minimal energy consumption;

Precision Boost - smart logic that monitors integrated sensors and optimizes clock speeds, in increments as small as 25MHz, at up to a thousand times a second;

Extended Frequency Range (XFR) - when the system senses added cooling capability, XFR raises the Precision Boost frequency to enhance performance;

Neural Net Prediction - an artificial intelligence neural network that learns to predict what future pathway an application will take based on past runs;

Smart Prefetch - sophisticated learning algorithms that track software behavior to anticipate the needs of an application and prepare the data in advance.

Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD, commented: "The desktop market is hungry for change as new and demanding use cases like VR, 3D modeling, and eSports require intense amounts of processing and graphics power. We designed Ryzen processors to excel in these areas and to bring much-needed innovation and competition back to desktop PCs."

The , hosted by gaming journalist and TV personality Geoff Keighley, showcased 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen desktop processors running at 3.4 GHz in a number of never-before-seen, hands-on demos of extreme performance and all-new features for digital creators, VR pioneers, game world explorers, and tech thrill-seekers, including:

For the first time, the upcoming Vega GPU architecture was demonstrated live to fans, powered by Ryzen playing Star Wars© Battlefront - Rogue One at 4K resolution with smooth, high framerates.

Blender- and Handbrake-based image rendering and video transcoding demos showed that the new CPU can match or outperform the Intel Core i7 6900K -- also an 8-core, 16-thread processor -- in many complex creative tasks. The 140-watt TDP Core i7 6900K ran at stock processor speed and boost against a 95-watt TDP Ryzen processor at 3.4 GHz without boost, showing the computing power and performance-per-watt efficiency of Ryzen.

Again at 3.4 GHz, Ryzen was shown beating the game framerates of a Core i7 6900K playing Battlefield 1 at 4K resolution, with each CPU paired to an Nvidia Titan X GPU.

AMD Ryzen processors for desktops are expected to be available beginning in Q1 2017 and AMD Ryzen notebook processors are planned to launch in 2H 2017.

View the webcast at

Learn more about Ryzen processors at

Learn more about the "Zen" core architecture at

Learn

Become a fan of

Follow AMD on Twitter

For more than 45 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) , , and pages.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) including the features, functionality, expectations, timing and availability of future AMD products and technologies, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this document are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation's dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices may limit AMD's ability to compete effectively; AMD is party to a wafer supply agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GF) with obligations to manufacture products at GF with certain exceptions. If GF is not able to satisfy AMD's manufacturing requirements, its business could be adversely impacted; AMD relies on third parties to manufacture its products, and if they are unable to do so on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies, AMD's business could be materially adversely affected; failure to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products could negatively impact its financial results; the success of AMD's business is dependent upon its ability to introduce products on a timely basis with features and performance levels that provide value to its customers while supporting and coinciding with significant industry transitions; if AMD cannot generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow or obtain external financing, it may face a cash shortfall and be unable to make all of its planned investments in research and development or other strategic investments; the loss of a significant customer may have a material adverse effect on AMD; AMD's receipt of revenue from its semi-custom SoC products is dependent upon its technology being designed into third-party products and the success of those products; global economic uncertainty may adversely impact AMD's business and operating results; the markets in which AMD's products are sold are highly competitive; AMD may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service its debt obligations or meet its working capital requirements; AMD has a substantial amount of indebtedness which could adversely affect its financial position and prevent it from implementing its strategy or fulfilling its contractual obligations; the agreements governing AMD's notes and the secured revolving line of credit (Secured Revolving Line of Credit) impose restrictions on AMD that may adversely affect its ability to operate its business; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products could materially adversely affect it; the demand for AMD's products depends in part on the market conditions in the industries into which they are sold. Fluctuations in demand for AMD's products or a market decline in any of these industries could have a material adverse effect on its results of operations; AMD's ability to design and introduce new products in a timely manner is dependent upon third-party intellectual property; AMD depends on third-party companies for the design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components to support its business; if AMD loses Microsoft Corporation's support for its products or other software vendors do not design and develop software to run on AMD's products, its ability to sell its products could be materially adversely affected; and AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and Add-in-Board partners subjects it to certain risks. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 24, 2016.

___________________

i Based on AMD Internal Testing on engineering sample silicon.

Jason De Vos



AMD Communications

+1 (512) 602-0078





Alina Ostrovsky

AMD Investor Relations

+1 (408) 749-6688

PressRelease by

Advanced Micro Devices

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 21:45

Language: English

News-ID 512643

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Advanced Micro Devices

Stadt: AUSTIN, TX





Number of hits: 88



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease