VIQ Solutions Announces Stock Option Grant

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VQS), announced today that on December 6, 2016 it granted 500,000 stock options to Joseph D. Quarin, who was recently appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

The options were granted with an exercise price of $0.21 per share, with a five year term, vesting a third on the grant date, and an additional third vesting on each of the next two grant date anniversaries.

For more information on what is making the news at VIQ Solutions, please visit our website at .

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:


Tara Bednarz
VIQ Solutions
(905) 948-8266 ext. 225



Date: 12/13/2016 - 22:30
Firma: VIQ Solutions Inc.
MARKHAM, ONTARIO


