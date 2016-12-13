Shawn Ryan Announces Change in Ownership in G4G Capital Corp.

(firmenpresse) - WHITEHORSE, YUKON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Shawn Ryan announces, pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-102"), that on December 13, 2016, he acquired ownership of an aggregate of 6,100,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of G4G Capital Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GGC), 6,000,000 of which were issued to Mr. Ryan pursuant to an option agreement dated October 27, 2016 between the Company, Mr. Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc., and 100,000 of which were issued to Mr. Ryan at a price of C$1.20 per Common Share pursuant to a non-brokered private placement financing of the Company that closed on December 13, 2016.

An aggregate of 7,600,000 Common Shares are owned by Shawn Ryan, representing approximately 12.52% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. In addition, 500,000 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.27 until October 27, 2019, (the "Warrants") are held by Mr. Ryan and 400,000 stock options, each entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 until September 27, 2021 (the "Options") are held by Mr. Ryan. Assuming exercise of the Warrants and Options held by Mr. Ryan, an aggregate of 8,500,000 Common Shares are owned by Mr. Ryan, representing approximately 13.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the acquisitions noted above, Mr. Ryan owned 1,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 3.78% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares (or 5.91% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants held by Mr. Ryan).

Mr. Ryan has advised the Company that he acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Depending on his evaluation of the business prospects and financial condition of the Company, general economic and market conditions and other factors, Mr. Ryan may from time to time increase or decrease his shareholdings through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. Mr. Ryan further notes that at the meeting of shareholders of the Company scheduled for December 19, 2016, he will stand for election to the board of directors of the Company.

The head office of the Company is Suite 217-179 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2Y1.

The early warning report for Mr. Ryan, as required under NI 62-103, containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at .

For further information, and to obtain a copy of the early warning report, contact Mr. Ryan at the following address and phone number:

Contacts:



Shawn Ryan

3081 Third Avenue

Whitehorse, Yukon

Y1A 4Z7

867-993-5219

PressRelease by

Shawn Ryan

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 23:06

Language: English

News-ID 512650

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shawn Ryan

Stadt: WHITEHORSE, YUKON





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease