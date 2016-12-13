Earn 7X Points on Slots, Keno and Video Poker Games All Day at Barona Resort & Casino on Sunday, December 18

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- is the place to be on Sunday, December 18 for exciting gaming action and more chances to win. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., actively playing Club Barona members will receive 7X points while playing their favorite slots, keno, and video poker games.

"Barona is known for the loosest slots and exciting giveaways, and this month we're spreading holiday cheer throughout the casino," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "With 7X points on everyone's favorite games, our players have the opportunity to make their holiday a little greener."

All points multiplied during Barona's 7X points event on December 18 may be redeemed for cash.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .

