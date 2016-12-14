News Release

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Ross J. Beaty, of 1550 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, today announced that on December 13, 2016 he acquired ownership of 5,714,286 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina"), a company with a head office at 410 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, at a purchase price of CDN$0.70 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$4,000,000.20. Mr. Beaty acquired ownership through a private placement transaction (the "Private Placement") previously announced by Lumina on November 22, 2016.

Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Beaty owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 27,594,174 Common Shares and 525,000 stock options of Lumina that are exercisable within 60 days ("Options"). The 27,594,174 Common Shares represented approximately 13.6% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the Private Placement. If all of Mr. Beaty's Options were exercised, Mr. Beaty would have owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, approximately 13.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

After the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 33,308,460 Common Shares and 525,000 Options. The 33,308,460 Common Shares represent approximately 14.4% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. If all of Mr. Beaty's Options were exercised, Mr. Beaty would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 14.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares resulting in an increase by 0.8% to Mr. Beaty's Common Share holdings on a partially-diluted basis after the completion of the Private Placement.

Mr. Beaty's acquisition was made for investment purposes. Mr. Beaty may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Lumina for investment purposes.

Contacts:



For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject

early warning report, please contact: Ross J. Beaty

1550 - 625 Howe Street

(604) 806-3173

(604) 684-0147 (FAX)

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2T6

Ross J. Beaty

