Biamp Systems' Matt Czyzewski Promoted to President and CEO as Steve Metzger Steps Down

Steve Metzger leaves Biamp poised for continued growth

(firmenpresse) - BEAVERTON, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- , a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, today announced that Steve Metzger, president and CEO, is stepping down and Matt Czyzewski, COO, is designated his successor effective January 1, 2017. Steve is leaving to relocate his family back to his beloved Southeast.

During Steve's seven years of leadership, Biamp has grown significantly, and has introduced a wide range of groundbreaking and award-winning product families and services. With a stalwart focus on people, quality, and service, he leaves Biamp in Matt's capable hands well-positioned for continued innovation and growth.

"Biamp is, without question, the best company I could have ever hoped to be associated with, much less lead. It is full of smart, caring, and hardworking people who are laser-focused on the customer experience," shared Steve Metzger, president and CEO, Biamp Systems. "Matt has enormous experience at Biamp and the respect of the industry. I have every confidence that he will elevate both in the years to come."

"On behalf of the board of directors, it is with pride I express our utmost confidence that Matt's leadership will build on the values of Steve Metzger, values that distinguish Biamp Systems Corporation and inspire our team," said Norm Kidder, director, Biamp Systems; president and CEO of Lomar Corporation. "We thank Steve for his proven track-record of accomplishments, recognize and thank his family for supporting Steve's many years of dedicated service, and most important, look forward to enjoying our lasting friendship."

Matt Czyzewski, with more than 20 years of increasing leadership responsibility at Biamp, inherits a new factory with expanded capacity and a strong management team positioned to carry the business forward just as it begins shipping their new video platform, TesiraLUX, in late January 2017.

