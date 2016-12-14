Discount Ending Soon For Top-Selling Makeup Organizer On Amazon.com

Cosmopolitan Collection announced today that the discount will be ending for their top-selling acrylic makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - For the past few weeks, Cosmopolitan Collection has lowered the price of their best-selling acrylic [makeup storage](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) unit. Company spokesperson Bailey Anderson announced today that this discount would end.



"We understand that this is the holiday season and that budgets can be tight for families," explained Bailey Anderson. "For a short period of time, we lowered the price of our acrylic makeup organizer, so that it could be more affordable for holiday gift giving. Our idea worked, and sales have tripled for the makeup organizer since the start of the holiday shopping season. The time has come, though, that the discount must end. The makeup storage unit will return to the regular price later this week."



The [Cosmopolitan Collection](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1tg1Jk9uce6FT5Svg-Kx7JWelhyKWgaOTTYiXZ_5oPN0/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=60000&slide=id.p) makeup storage unit is made of a durable, clear acrylic that is shatterproof, scratch resistant and very easy to clean. Within the unit are four drawers and sixteen other compartments of various shapes and sizes, which allows many options for storage of makeup brushes, pallets, lipsticks, eye shadow and many other items.



Over 128 customers have left reviews for the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer on Amazon.com, with 96% of customers stating they liked their makeup organizer. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said, "This is made of acrylic so it doesn't look cheap like plastic. It provides a lot of space to hold many items but is small enough that it isn't an eyesore. Definitely looks a lot nicer than having my cosmetics strewn about on the countertop or crammed into a makeup bag like they were. Highly recommend!"



The makeup storage unit by Cosmopolitan Collection is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and is currently priced at $29.99. Free shipping is available on Amazon.com purchases over $49.





About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





