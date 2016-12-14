Nashville TN Luxury Apartments For Rent In Upmarket Franklin Pike Launched

Melrose Apartments announce the launch of its new luxury apartment units in Nashville. With world-class amenities and its prime location, it raises the bar for any furnished apartment for rent in Nashville. The apartment is pet-friendly and provides spacious outdoors and luxurious interiors.

More information about Melrose Apartments and the new apartment block is available at http://themelrosenashville.com



The communities of Melrose and Breeze Hill enjoy the distinction of being situated on Nashville's most valuable real estate. The Melrose apartments are the newest addition to this premium residential location and is a furnished apartment for rent in Nashville that features best-in-class amenities including central air and heating facilities, garden tubs, solid wood cabinets, in-apartment washer, and dryer. Luxury amenities for select apartments include stained concrete flooring, stylish Juliet balconies, hardwood floor styling, and contemporary lighting fixtures.



As a fully gated community, Melrose Apartments features the city's finest amenities including a thermal saltwater pool with a sun shelf, an outdoor barbecue kitchen, a performance area, tastefully illuminated party spaces with built-in grills, and a cinema lounge. 24-hour services include a fully-equipped fitness pavilion and a communications and business center. Special amenities include a demonstration kitchen and a recycling area.



The interiors of each apartment pay homage to Nashville's distinct architectural styling through a distinctive contemporary interpretation. The complex's in-apartment amenities feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances from Nashville's top brands, and warm wood cupboards.



According to a spokesperson for Melrose Apartments, "Our premium residential apartments provide the choicest amenities in the heart of Nashville's most desirable neighborhood. We offer a judicious balance between luxury living and affordability, with a world-class community and in-apartment amenities. Our apartments enjoy the highest resident ratings, reflecting our commitment to setting the highest standards for luxury apartment units in Nashville."





Melrose Apartments occupies a niche location in the Franklin Pike neighborhood with easy accessibility to the neighborhood market, the city's finest restaurants, and bars, as well as the city's business district. The apartment operates on a pet-friendly policy with no weight limit.





Melrose Apartments

Melrose Apartments

615-696-6304

Firma: Melrose Apartments

Ansprechpartner: Matt Bullock

Stadt: Nashville, Tennessee

Telefon: 615-696-6304



