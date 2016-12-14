Top Luxury Car Dealer in Chicago Land Area Opens Up the Largest Indoor Showroom

Luxury Car Dealer Jidd Motors offers a new buying experience with their newly opened showroom showcasing 250 vehicles under one roof. With their 30 Day Price Match & Return Guarantee you can buy with confidence! Visit them today and Stop Dreaming and Start Driving!

(firmenpresse) - Top [Luxury Car Dealer](http://www.jiddmotors.com) Jidd Motors opened up a new location at 1313 Rand Rd in Des Plaines, IL 60016 with the largest indoor showroom showcasing 250 [Pre-Owned luxury vehicles](http://www.jiddmotors.com) under one roof.



This location specializes in European Imports like Audi, BMW, Bentley, [Mercedes-Benz](http://www.jiddmotors.com/used-inventory.htm?make=Mercedes-Benz), Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche just to name a few. Customers can shop indoors avoiding the blistering cold which makes the shopping experience more enjoyable. Vehicles are divided by make, model and even color this way customers are able to go right to the section of interest. Shopping for a car indoors gives the customer a level of sophistication and provides for a pleasurable shopping experience.



The main showroom features a client lounge with a fireplace, a pool table, refreshments as well as a wood burning Pizza Oven! The atmosphere is very relaxed and customer friendly. Sales team is extremely knowledgeable, friendly and super accommodating. Whether flying into town and need an airport pickup or simply don't have a ride to their [luxury dealership](http://www.jiddmotors.com) they will provide a concierge service. The customer service is taken to the next level with a personal touch.



Every vehicle comes with a "VIP Package" which includes:



1. Four full vehicle details per twelve month period for the life of the vehicle.



2. 10% off all service visits to Jidd Motors for the life of the vehicle.



3. Customer is only responsible for 50% of the deductible for all warranty work performed by Jidd Motors during the life of the vehicle, through warranties provided by Jidd Motors.



4. Unlimited car washes for the life of the vehicle - No appointment necessary.



5. Free loaner vehicles during the Life of the vehicle.



Jidd Motors also offers a 30 Day Price Match & Return Guarantee where one can buy with confidence. Competitive financing starting at 1.99% for up to 72 months. The location at 855 Rand Rd. specializes in domestic and Asian Imports like Cadillac,Dodge, Jeep, Lexus, Infiniti, Honda, Toyota. If there's a need to transport the vehicle within the states or to ship it internationally they have that covered as well. Vehicles can be shipped world wide and delivered to the customers doorsteps.





For a [new way to buy a car](http://www.jiddmotors.com) stop by to visit them at 855 E. Rand Rd in Des Plaines, IL 60016 to see their Domestic & Asian Imports or 1313 Rand Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016 to see their European Imports Inventory. Stop Dreaming and Start Driving!





