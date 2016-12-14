Miami Digital Consulting SEO Online Business Marketing Agency Launched

Sales Funnel RX, a Miami digital consultancy company specializing in digital marketing services, was officially launched. By using LEAN 6 Sigma methodology to facilitate the marketing process, the company aims to help small and mid-size businesses develop a solid online presence.

Recent decades have seen a sharp increase in online marketing investments, as businesses become more and more aware that the internet can significantly grow their profits. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches in making their customer decisions.



Coupled with an ever-expanding social media, the overall online market is growing tremendously. This translates into large investments being made in digital marketing, as companies are constantly looking for social media marketing solutions, search engine optimization (SEO) and other digital marketing services.



As a response to this increasing digital marketing demand, many SEO agencies have appeared over the recent years, offering a diversity of services tailored to both local and global businesses. However, many of these agencies offer less than adequate services, as they use unspecialized staff, incapable of providing competitive digital marketing solutions.



Sales Funnel RX is a new digital consulting agency specializing in helping offline businesses develop a solid online marketing strategy. The company focuses on sales and marketing alignment, digital marketing training, and sales and marketing automation.



The company is presided by Tony Dicks, a certified LEAN Six Sigma Black Belt with over 14 years of sales and marketing experience with Fortune 500 and private company.



According to Tony Dicks, effective marketing, both on and offline, has to do with the means of getting clients: ÂÂEverybody who thinks marketing is just advertising, or just logos and colors and designs, is sadly mistaken. Marketing is everything that has to do with gaining and retaining a customer.ÂÂ



Unlike other digital marketing companies, Sales Funnel RX applies LEAN 6 Sigma methodology to facilitate a repeatable, measurable sales and marketing process, in an effort to increase marketing ROI (return of investment).





Sales Funnel RX specializes in helping small and mid-size businesses improve their online reputation and leverage digital marketing tools such as SEO and social media marketing to reach more potential clients.



Comments on this PressRelease