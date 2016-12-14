Professional Survey Report on Global Network Analytics Market 2016

This report studies Network Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer .



A new research study has been broadcasted to the massive collection of Market Research Hubs online repository. It is titled as Global Network Analytics Market Professional Survey Report 2016 and provides detailed information about the global market scenario along with production, consumption, revenue, import and export from 2011 to 2015. Key regions covered in the report includes North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia.



In the first section, industry overview on network analytics is provided with its definition, specification and classification. Network analytics can be defined as a tool that utilizes analytics capabilities to monitor and forecast network performance on a real-time basis. It also helps the admin to plan and manage network capacity thereby surpassing in service delivery to customers. The report states that growing demand for network optimization is expected to drive the network analytics market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Network analytics market has been classified into:



 On-Premises Network Analytics

 On-Cloud Network Analytics



A major key trend in the market is the growing demand for cloud-based network analytics, which offers all the demonstrated benefits of on-premises analytics solutions in a cost-effective and maintenance-free model.



Through the geographical analysis, the report states that North America is now the home to a number of leaders in the networking industry and also it is the strongest market for Network Analytics. The continuous rise in demand for networks at higher speeds in North America is resulting in a very good growth of this technology. Additionally, the growing market of cloud computing in Europe has motivated the industry to adopt cloud solutions to technology oriented services at lower costs. Telecom players in Europe are witnessing a decline in revenues because of expensive services. Customers at this point will look at services that will serve their customized requirements.





On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into following-



 Cloud Service Providers

 Internet Services Providers

 Communication Service Providers

 Satellite Services Providers

 Telecom Services Providers



Amongst these, the cloud service provider segment is expected to grow at the rapid rate from 2015 to 2020 in the Network Analytics Market. The market is also projected to witness huge growth in the Internet Service Provider (ISP) and satellite communication segment during the forecast period. According to this professional survey, the acceptance of network analytics has also gathered momentum among cloud service providers who face challenges in maintaining service level agreement assurances (SLA) and also in dealing with superior quality of services (QoS) & quality of experience (QoE) parameters.



The major vendors in this market are also highlighted in the report such as- Cisco, HP, IBM, Juniper Networks, SAS Institute, Accenture, Gartner and Mosaik.











