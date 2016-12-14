Orion and University of Wisconsin-Madison will start strategic collaboration

Press Release 14 December 2016



The Wisconsin Technology Innovation Initiative (Wi2), a non-profit organization

formed to support the School of Medicine and Public Health at the University of

Wisconsin-Madison, and Orion Corporation, a Finnish pharmaceutical and

diagnostics company, have announced a strategic collaboration in pursuit of new

medicines for oncological diseases.



Under the terms of the agreement, target proteins (modes of action) identified

and initially validated at UW-Madison will be provided to Orion as a first step

in establishing a research and development collaboration. The parties will

jointly participate in planning and conducting research and development projects

according to predefined roles and responsibilities. Both parties will cover

their own costs throughout the collaboration. The agreement states that all

future income related to individual joint projects of the collaboration parties

shall be shared between the parties in proportion to their respective share of

development investments.



"We are excited about partnering with Wi2 and the University of Wisconsin-

Madison, which is recognized for its scientific excellence in the field of

oncology. The university is performing fundamental research and also has

excellent capabilities for Phase IIA clinical studies. These competence areas

added to our expertise to develop a molecule to medicine are offering us a great

opportunity to find, research and develop new treatments for patients suffering

from oncological diseases", says Reijo Salonen, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President,

Pharmaceutical Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Orion

Corporation.



"Wi2 is eager to be the bridge that makes this collaboration possible," says

Richard L. Moss PhD, Chief Scientific Officer for Wi2. "Collaborating with a

global partner such as Orion is an important step in making sure that valuable



discoveries made at UW-Madison can be developed into potentially life-saving

drugs."



Wi2 is a non-profit organization committed to cultivating and supporting

innovation. It supports the School of Medicine and Public Health at the

University of Wisconsin-Madison, a global leader in life science research and

technology development. In collaboration with Orion, the University of

Wisconsin-Madison's core competence areas are target discovery and validation,

biological testing and conducting clinical Phase IIA studies.



Orion's oncology therapy area has been growing remarkably and the company has

three promising development projects ongoing in the field of oncology. Orion has

a proven track record in developing new innovative treatments from molecule to

man, and therefore, collaboration with UW-Madison will improve the opportunities

to find and invent new innovative treatments in the field of oncology.



About the Wisconsin Technology Innovation Initiative (Wi2) and the University of

Wisconsin-Madison



The Wisconsin Technology Innovation Initiative, Inc. (Wi2) is a private, non-

profit corporation committed to cultivating and supporting innovation by

investigators in the UW School of medicine and Public Health at the University

of Wisconsin-Madison. Wi2 supports the mission of the school and the university

by developing innovative therapeutics to improve health by alleviating disease,

by enhancing the ability of the university to educate students in the process of

medical product development, by providing increased opportunities for faculty,

staff and trainees to develop and use their skills in product development, and

by supporting the transition into the marketplace of useful technologices

developed at the university as well as private companies and other research

institutions.



The University of Wisconsin-Madison's highly diverse concentration of bioscience

expertise makes it a world leader in biotechnology, life science and medical

research. Among United States public universities, UW-Madison ranks 6(th) in

research expenditures (2016), and 7(th) among U.S. universities for patents

issued annually. Its distinctive history includes the first bone marrow

transpant, the creation of the first synthetic gene, and the first cultivation

of embryonic stem cells in a laboratory setting.



About Orion



Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and

diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and

markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients

and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and

treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are

central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion

develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted

to EUR 1,016 million and the Company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B

shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



http://www.orion.fi/en

Twitter: (at)OrionPharma & (at)OrionCorpIR



Further information:

Reijo Salonen, SVP, Pharmaceutical Research and Development and Chief Medical

Officer

Orion Corporation

Phone +358 50 966 3647





