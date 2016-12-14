Gemalto study reveals security concerns over convergence of personal and workplace identities

* 90% of IT professionals are concerned about employees using their personal

credentials for work purposes

* 62% of enterprises feel increasing pressure to match consumer authentication

methods in the workplace

* The use of two-factor authentication is on the rise, with 40% of

organizations' employees using it

Amsterdam, Dec. 14, 2016 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today

released the findings of its Authentication and Identity Management Index, which

revealed that 90% of enterprise IT professionals are concerned that employee

reuse of personal credentials for work purposes could compromise security.

However, with two thirds (68%) saying they would be comfortable allowing

employees to use their social media credentials on company resources, Gemalto's

research suggests that personal applications (such as email) are the biggest

worry to organizations.



Convergence of Personal and Workplace Identities



The enterprise and consumer worlds are merging closer together, with enterprise

security teams under increasing pressure to implement the same type of

authentication methods typically seen in consumer services, such as fingerprint

scanning and iris recognition. Six in ten (62%) believed this was the case, with

a similar amount (63%) revealing they feel security methods designed for

consumers provide sufficient protection for enterprises. In fact, over half of

respondents (52%) believe it will be just three years before these methods merge

completely.



Consumer breaches impacting enterprise security



Identity theft accounts for 64% of all data breaches across the globe[1], and

consumer service breaches continue to rise, resulting in almost nine in ten

(89%) enterprises addressing their access management security policies. Half of



enterprises have implemented extra training (49%) to allay their security

concerns, 47% increased security spend, and 44% allocated further resources.



Employee expectations around usability and mobility are affecting how

enterprises approach authentication and access management. Nearly half of

respondents stated that they are increasing resources and spending on access

management. Deployment rates are also increasing: 62% expect to implement

strong authentication in two years' time - up from 51% of respondents who said

the same thing last year, and nearly 40% responded they will implement Cloud SSO

or IDaaS within the next two years.



Enterprises are clearly seeing the benefits, with over nine in ten (94%) using

two-factor authentication to protect at least one application and nearly all

respondents (96%) expecting to use it at some point in the future.



Mobility security still a challenge



As more enterprises become mobile, the challenges in protecting resources while

increasing flexibility for employees working on the move increases. Despite an

increasing amount of businesses enabling mobile working, a third (35%)

completely restricted employees from accessing company resources via mobile

devices and nine in ten (91%) are at least part-restricting access to resources.

This is backed up as half of businesses (50%) admit security is one of their

biggest concerns to increasing user mobility.



In order to protect themselves against threats from increased mobility,

enterprises are still most likely to be using usernames and passwords - two

thirds of users at respondents' organizations are using this authentication

method, on average. Currently, 37% of users at respondents' organizations are

required to use two-factor authentication to access corporate resources from

mobile devices, on average. However, like the rise for access while in the

office, on average, respondents believe this will increase to over half (56%) in

two years' time.



"From credential sharing to authentication practices, it's clear that consumer

trends are having a big impact on enterprise security," said François Lasnier,

Senior Vice President, Identity Protection at Gemalto. "But businesses need to

make sure their data isn't compromised by bad personal habits. It's encouraging

to see deployment of two-factor authentication methods on the rise, and

increased awareness for cloud access management, as these are the most effective

solutions for businesses to secure cloud resources and protect against internal

and external threats. For IT leaders, it's important that they keep pushing for

security to be a priority at the board level, and ensure that it's front of mind

for everyone in an organization."



[1] According to Gemalto's H1 2016 Breach Level Index



