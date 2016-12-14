Solvay to sell its stake in Vinythai to AGC Asahi Glass

Brussels, December 14, 2016 --- Solvay has signed a definitive agreement to sell

its 58.77 percent stake in its Thai subsidiary Vinythai PCL to Japanese company

AGC Asahi Glass (AGC), thereby exiting its Asian polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

activities.



The transaction is based on a total enterprise value of 16.5 billion Thai Baht

(? 435 million), representing a multiple of 8x mid-cycle EBITDA. Completion of

the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust

approvals, and is expected in the first half of 2017.



"This agreement follows Solvay's earlier sale of the European PVC business and

the upcoming completion of the divestment of its Brazilian PVC activities. These

transactions represent a significant milestone in the Group's transformation

towards a multi-specialty chemical group," said Vincent De Cuyper, member of

Solvay's Executive Committee.









