Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION
14 December 2016, 07:00 CET
Disclosure of a transparency notification
(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major
shareholdings)
Mechelen, Belgium, 14 December 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or
'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:
BCART), announces today in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the
Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers
whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian
Transparency Act'), that it received a transparency notification dated 12
December 2016 (the 'Notification'), indicating that the shareholding of Johnson
& Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (which is controlled by Johnson & Johnson),
has decreased below the 15% notification threshold. It concerns a passive
downward crossing of the 15% notification threshold as a result of Biocartis'
recent successful equity placement of EUR 32.7m. Johnson & Johnson Innovation -
JJDC, Inc. now holds 13.68% of the Company's shares.
The Notification contains the following information:
* Reason for the Notification: passive downward crossing of a threshold.
* Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person.
* Persons subject to the notification requirement: Johnson & Johnson, 1 J&J
Plaza, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 USA and Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC
Inc., 410 George Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 USA.
* Transaction date: 17 November 2016.
* Threshold that is crossed: 15%.
* Denominator: 44,648,105.
* Details of the Notification: Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. holds
6,107,518 voting securities.
* Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively
held: Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson is not a controlled entity.
The Notification is available here on the website of the Company.
Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the
Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and
Markets Authority ('FSMA') is required by all natural and legal persons in each
case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons
reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every
subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.
----- END ----
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729
mobile +32 471 53 60 64
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has six oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo
Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
