GAM announces changes in the Group Management Board

GAM Holding AG /

GAM announces changes in the Group Management Board

* Scott Sullivan to step down from his role as Group General Counsel and from

the Group Management Board and become Group Vice Chairman



* Dirk Spiegel appointed Group General Counsel, succeeding Scott Sullivan on

the Group Management Board



* Elmar Zumbuehl, as Group Chief Risk Officer, and Tim Rainsford, as Group

Head of Distribution, to join the Group Management Board



GAM announced today that Scott Sullivan, Group General Counsel, has decided to

step down from his current role and from the Group Management Board at the end

of December 2016. He will assume the role of Group Vice Chairman, in which he

will act as a senior adviser to the Group Management Board and the Board of

Directors (although he will not be a member of either body) and will continue to

play an important oversight role with respect to various key corporate

initiatives. Dirk Spiegel, currently General Counsel for continental Europe,

will succeed Scott Sullivan as the Group General Counsel and join the Group

Management Board.



Alexander Friedman, Group CEO of GAM, said: "I would like to thank Scott for his

many contributions as Group General Counsel and as a member of the Group

Management Board since the company's independent listing in 2009 and I am very

appreciative to him for taking on this new broader role. Dirk is immensely

qualified to take on the role of Group General Counsel and has proven himself as

a key member of GAM's legal team since joining the company in 2013. His

appointment allows for a seamless transition in our legal and compliance

function."



Elmar Zumbuehl, currently Group Head of Risk and Governance, is appointed to the



Group Management Board as the Group Chief Risk Officer. Tim Rainsford, who joins

GAM at the beginning of 2017 as the Group Head of Distribution, will also become

a member of the Group Management Board.



Alexander Friedman said: "The appointment of Elmar to the Group Management Board

and the creation of the Chief Risk Officer role underscore the importance of

this function to GAM. I look forward to working closely with Elmar, Tim and

Dirk. With these appointments, the leadership team is positioned to drive

forward our growth initiatives."



All appointments to the Group Management Board will be effective 1 February

2017, subject to the customary regulatory approval.





For further information please contact:



Media Relations: Investor Relations:



Elena Logutenkova Patrick Zuppiger



T +41 (0) 58 426 63 41 T +41 (0) 58 426 31 36



Visit us at: www.gam.com



Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn and XING







About GAM



GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The

company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions,

financial intermediaries and private investors under two brands: GAM and Julius

Baer Funds. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling

services, which include management company and other support services to third-

party asset managers. GAM employs about 1,000 people in 11 countries with

investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and

Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global

distribution network.



Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a

component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group

has assets under management of CHF 119.1 billion (USD 122.9 billion) as at 30

September 2016.



English Press Release:

http://hugin.info/142256/R/2064733/775008.pdf







More information:

http://www.gam.com



GAM Holding AG

Date: 12/14/2016 - 07:00

