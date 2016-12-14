GAM announces changes in the Group Management Board

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Scott Sullivan to step down from his role as Group General Counsel and from
the Group Management Board and become Group Vice Chairman
* Dirk Spiegel appointed Group General Counsel, succeeding Scott Sullivan on
the Group Management Board
* Elmar Zumbuehl, as Group Chief Risk Officer, and Tim Rainsford, as Group
Head of Distribution, to join the Group Management Board
GAM announced today that Scott Sullivan, Group General Counsel, has decided to
step down from his current role and from the Group Management Board at the end
of December 2016. He will assume the role of Group Vice Chairman, in which he
will act as a senior adviser to the Group Management Board and the Board of
Directors (although he will not be a member of either body) and will continue to
play an important oversight role with respect to various key corporate
initiatives. Dirk Spiegel, currently General Counsel for continental Europe,
will succeed Scott Sullivan as the Group General Counsel and join the Group
Management Board.
Alexander Friedman, Group CEO of GAM, said: "I would like to thank Scott for his
many contributions as Group General Counsel and as a member of the Group
Management Board since the company's independent listing in 2009 and I am very
appreciative to him for taking on this new broader role. Dirk is immensely
qualified to take on the role of Group General Counsel and has proven himself as
a key member of GAM's legal team since joining the company in 2013. His
appointment allows for a seamless transition in our legal and compliance
function."
Elmar Zumbuehl, currently Group Head of Risk and Governance, is appointed to the
Group Management Board as the Group Chief Risk Officer. Tim Rainsford, who joins
GAM at the beginning of 2017 as the Group Head of Distribution, will also become
a member of the Group Management Board.
Alexander Friedman said: "The appointment of Elmar to the Group Management Board
and the creation of the Chief Risk Officer role underscore the importance of
this function to GAM. I look forward to working closely with Elmar, Tim and
Dirk. With these appointments, the leadership team is positioned to drive
forward our growth initiatives."
All appointments to the Group Management Board will be effective 1 February
2017, subject to the customary regulatory approval.
About GAM
GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The
company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions,
financial intermediaries and private investors under two brands: GAM and Julius
Baer Funds. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling
services, which include management company and other support services to third-
party asset managers. GAM employs about 1,000 people in 11 countries with
investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and
Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global
distribution network.
Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a
component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group
has assets under management of CHF 119.1 billion (USD 122.9 billion) as at 30
September 2016.
