Boatmo.com Now Allows Prospective Boat Sellers to List Their Boat for Free

While a lot of boat owners use Craigslist and other popular classified ad directories, Boatmo.com aims to stand apart as a niche directory for boat users, lovers and collectors.

(firmenpresse) - Boatmo.com, an online directory that has been set up for boat sellers and buyers, recently announced that boat owners can now list their boat for free on their directory. All they have to do is to use a valid email address and create a username and they will be all set for listing and selling their boats. In recent months, Boatmo.com has earned a high reputation among both boat sellers and buyers and the owners think that boat owners can reap significant advantages by advertising their boats for free through their online directory.



Boatmo.com has emerged as a natural choice for anybody looking for boats throughout the USA including: New York, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama to mention a few. The owners believe that letting their users post ads for free would in turn boost the organic traffic of their online directory. At present, Boatmo.com is one of the top niche sites for boat selling and buying, though the owners now aim to take their portal to the top of the list.



Boatmo.com has engaged advanced search features which can be exploited by the users of the web directory, both the registered and the unregistered ones. The owners added that users of the website can now make full use of the map search and advanced search features to find the best boats within their budget near them. They also added that users can now place an advertisement within a few minutes as the sign-up process is short and easy.



Fred Zimwalt, the chief web administrator and the one of the founders of the boat portal said that they are going to add more exciting features to the boat listing portal in the future. He indicated that the website is going to get a makeover in the coming months. Besides exploiting the advanced search features, users can also conduct city search and map search to find their nearby boats for sale. Every day, hundreds of interested boat sellers and buyers visit us and we think that the solid inbound traffic would be a big plus factor for our advertisers, said Fred during a press conference held very recently.





About the Company



Boatmo.com is a boat directory and online marketplace.



For more information, visit https://boatmo.com/



Contact:

Fred Zimwalt

Company name: Boatmo

Phone: 888-437-5275

Address: Charleston, SC, USA

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKUpUl0v2M4

Website URL: https://boatmo.com





