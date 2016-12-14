       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Aurora Solar Technologies Announces Volume Order from LG Electronics

(firmenpresse) - Aurora Solar Technologies Announces Volume Order from LG Electronics

North Vancouver, BC, Canada, December 13, 2016 - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (Aurora)(Company)(TSX.V: ACU, OTCBB: AACTF, FSE: A82), a leader in inline measurement and control technology for the photovoltaic manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an order from LG Electronics Inc. located in South Korea. The order for 12 Decima CDs and multiple Veritas Servers spans several production lines and is expected to ship before the end of February 2017.

About LG Electronics:
LG Electronics Inc. is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances. The company employs more than 87,000 people working in 113 operations, including 96 subsidiaries around the world, with global sales of $48.06 billion in 2015. LG consists of four business units - Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions.

About Aurora:
Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. produces measurement and control solutions which allow solar cell producers to improve manufacturing yield, lower costs, decrease waste and attain higher margins. Headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada, and founded by experienced leaders in process measurement, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation, the Companys shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol ACU. The Company was formerly ACT Aurora Control Technologies. For more information, Auroras website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.


For further information contact:

Michael Heaven, P.Eng., MBA
President & Chief Executive Officer
Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.
Phone: +1 (778) 241-5000
info(at)aurorasolartech.com

Investor Relations contact:
Nina Lafleur
Phone: +1 (604) 679-9964
info(at)aurorasolartech.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward­looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward­looking statement.



Aurora entwickelt, produziert und vertreibt Inline-Messsysteme für den Photovoltaiksektor. Die Produkte für Inline-Echtzeitmessung und Steuerungstechnik bieten Herstellern von Photovoltaikzellen die Möglichkeit, ihre Produktionskosten zu senken und ihre Rentabilität zu steigern.



