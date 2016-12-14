TECHART expands its dealer network in the United Kingdom

(PresseBox) - In order to be even closer to the customer and to cope with the increased demand for premium individualization of Porsche vehicles in the UK, we are glad to announce PARR as a certified TECHART dealer.

There are many similarities in the history of TECHART and PARR ? both companies have been founded in the 1980s and have always been specialized in working on Porsche models ? and from now on, their history will be related. Since December 2016, PARR is a certified TECHART dealer in the UK. PARR?s modern facility near Gatwick International Airport in the south of London with its in house engine shop and vehicle dyno cell is the ideal place to realize your individual composition of your Porsche.

?At TECHART, we make high demands on our certified dealers in order to offer the best service to our clients. With PARR we have found another qualified partner for our customers in the UK.?, Thomas Behringer, General Manager at TECHART in Germany says. Paul Robe, founder of PARR states: ?We are glad to represent TECHART as an internationally renowned brand that sets standards in terms of premium refinement for Porsche cars. With TECHART?s wide product range for all Porsche models that starts with exhaust upgrades and culminates in super sports cars such as the new GTstreet R, we can offer premium refinement options to our customers for every section of their Porsche model.?

TECHART is now represented by these two official partners in the United Kingdom:

Tech 9 Motorsport Ltd.

Hale Garage, Hale Road, Hale

Liverpool L24 5RB

www.tech9.ms

E-mail: sales(at)tech9.ms

Phone: +44 (0) 151 4255 911

[b]PARR

[/b]

5 Faraday Centre, Faraday Road, Crawley

West Sussex RH10 9PX

www.parr-uk.co.uk

E-mail: performance(at)parr-uk.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0) 129 3537 911





PressRelease by

TECHART Automobildesign GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 07:58

Language: English

News-ID 512697

Character count: 2002

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TECHART Automobildesign GmbH

Stadt: Leonberg





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease