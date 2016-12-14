Eldorado Coffee K-Cups Are Now Compatible With All Keurig Brewing Systems

Eldorado Coffee K-cups are now designed to fit all Keurig® Brewing Systems.

(firmenpresse) - MASPETH, NY  Eldorado Coffee K-cups are now designed to fit all Keurig® Brewing Systems. The six different signature blends have finally overcome the compatibility issue with Keurig® machines. The K-cup coffee beans are responsibly sourced from distinct regions throughout Central America, South America, and Africa. The six K-cup profiles are roasted and blended in Maspeth, NY following the age-old recipes set forth by the founder of the company, Segundo Martin. They are a collection of the companys signature created blends, single-origins, as well as tried-and-true profiles with subtle nuances.



Eldorado Coffee started as a storefront in Jackson Heights, NY in 1980 roasting and selling coffee to the local neighborhood. Eventually, the demand for the coffee grew and Martin saw an opportunity to evolve the business to provide coffee service to mom-and-pop stores across the Northeast Tristate area. Still today, Eldorado Coffee retains its family roots intact and manufactures coffee in multiple business sectors.



COO, Andres Martin, mentioned Eldorado Coffees single-serve coffee mission:



We want to ensure that everyone can access our coffees because we believe in them. More and more people are using the Keurig these days and we want to ensure they get a consistent and quality product.



The new K-cups, available alongside the companys existing products, represents a significant break for the company away from its core lineup. The K-cups are biodegradable and recyclable. Rather than buying by the bag, customers can now buy coffee in single-serve formats for use with all Keurig® Brewing Systems by the box or by the case. Boxes containing twelve capsules cost $11.95 and cases containing 96 capsules cost $69.99. A variety pack that features all blends in 72 capsules is sold at $55.99.



For more information Eldorado Coffee and its products, visit the website www.eldoradocoffee.com or check them out on Amazon.com.



Since 1980, Eldorado Coffee Roasters has believed in attaining the highest quality Arabica coffee beans from around the world and roasting them to perfection. The coffee delivered daily is locally roasted and meticulously crafted in New York City. Impeccable attention to detail has stirred up positive praise and prepared Eldorado Coffee Roasters for sustainable business practices. Solar panels on the roof of the roasting facility allows the company to be self-sufficient for 75% of the year. A commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is what it strives for.





Contact:

Maximillian Melo

Address: 5675 49th Street, Flushing NY 11378

Phone: (917) 741-0050

Email: Amelo(at)eldoradocoffee.com

Website: www.eldoradocoffee.com





More information:

http://www.eldoradocoffee.com



Eldorado Coffee

