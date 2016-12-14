NLP Hypnosis Weight Loss Mind Reprogramming Techniques Strategies Book Launched

âThree Ways to Program Your Unconscious Mind to Lose Weightâ, an e-book with information on how to reprogram the mind with empowering, helpful and lasting habits, thoughts and behaviors which can help quickly and easily conquer any weight loss or fitness goals has been released.

(firmenpresse) - The renowned life coach & hypnotherapist and fitness trainer, Patricia Eslava Vessey announced the release of her latest e-book entitled ÂÂThree Ways to Program Your Unconscious Mind to Lose WeightÂÂ with information on proven mental training techniques to quickly and easily implement weight loss related lifestyle changes.

More information is available at [http://integritycoachingandtraining.com.](http://integritycoachingandtraining.com/) Patricia Eslava Vessey is an acclaimed life coach and hypnotherapist and the owner of Integrity Coaching & Training Systems, a personal development company dedicated to empowering people to succeed by transforming negative, destructive beliefs and behaviors into empowered thoughts, feelings and actions to conquer multiple personal or professional goals and lead the life they desire. Drawing on her more than 30 years of experience helping thousands of clients get in shape and manage their weight by reprogramming the unconscious mind with more helpful and healthy thoughts, feelings and actions, the popular personal development expert has now announced the release of a new e-book entitled ÂÂThree Ways to Program Your Unconscious Mind to Lose WeightÂÂ. The e-book provides extensive information on proven methods to re-train, re-educate and reprogram the unconscious mind, including hypnosis, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and other energy psychology or mental training techniques, which can transform negative, destructive beliefs boycotting the weight loss efforts into helpful and lasting habits, thoughts and behaviors that can facilitate a healthier, more active lifestyle and help produce the desired weight loss and fitness results. Free consultations with the personal development expert Patricia Eslava Vessey and information on her wide range of proven sessions, workshops, recordings and training resources to help lose weight, quit smoking and be more confident or conquer different fears, anxieties, and more, can be requested at 206-459-2898 or contact her through the website link provided above along with details on the new e-book about weight loss through hypnosis and mental training, also available at http://huffingtonpost.com/entry/5844b5f2e4b04587de5deb6a?timestamp=1480973873830. The acclaimed life coach Patricia Eslava Vessey explains that ÂÂthereÂÂs no shortage of healthy, research-based eating plans and exercise options to lose weight. We can find them everywhere we look. Yet, in spite of this, most people still fail at weight loss. The reason for failure lies in that three-pound mass of tissue located between our ears. 