iTAC Software AG takes over DUALIS GmbH IT Solution

Smart factory platform iTAC.IoT.Suite now has APS

(PresseBox) - Internationally operating IoT specialist iTAC Software AG has taken over APS software manufacturer DUALIS GmbH IT Solution. The primary aim of the acquisition is to integrate DUALIS's GANTTPLAN APS (Advanced Planning and Scheduling) software in the iTAC.IoT.Suite. The take-over will significantly improve iTAC Software AG?s strong position in the market for MES/IoT solutions for the manufacturing sector. iTAC is an independent company in the Dürr Group. The DUALIS take over supports Dürr?s digital(at)DÜRR strategy.

iTAC Software AG acquired 100 percent of the shares in DUALIS GmbH IT Solution on December 2, 2016. It has taken over the DUALIS sites in Dresden and Lemgo and all the personnel there, including the management. The company will continue to operate and develop its market position as an independent entity.

Founded in 1990, DUALIS GmbH IT Solution specializes in the development of simulation, process optimization and APS software and services for industrial users. Its portfolio includes the GANTTPLAN APS tool, ISSOP (Intelligent Software for Simulation and Optimization in Production and Logistics) and the Visual Components 3D product suite which it markets as a third party product.

iTAC Software AG and its parent company Dürr are driving forward the digitalization of industrial production processes. In the context of the digital(at)DÜRR strategy they are developing smart solutions to meet the requirements of our increasingly digitalized and connected manufacturing sector. These include the iTAC.IoT.Suite, which is based on iTAC?s MES and Dürr?s EcoEMOS. iTAC was recently named ?Industrie 4.0/IoT Leader Germany? in the Experton Group?s ?Industrie 4.0/IoT Vendor Benchmark 2017? for the internet of things capability of its products.

iTAC?s IoT platform now has APS

GANTTPLAN, an APS tool used by numerous companies in the production and service sectors, ideally supplements the iTAC.IoT.Suite and, in future, it will be an elementary component of the software suite.



Heike Wilson, CEO of DUALIS, explained: ?Our APS tool is a logical addition to the iTAC.IoT.Suite. GANTTPLAN has already been successfully deployed as an add-in to existing MES and ERP systems for many years. Now we?re taking this one step further and integrating the planning core inside the ITAC IoT platform. Our APS standard will continue to be available to other partners. With iTAC and Dürr?s structures and technologies behind us we can continue to grow and move forward into the IoT age.

DUALIS will be addressing the needs of large-scale enterprises in addition to those of SMEs in future. Peter Bollinger, CEO of iTAC Software AG, emphasized, ?I believe there are vast opportunities in Germany and abroad for us to establish ourselves as a leader in the market for factory IoT solutions with the iTAC.IoT.Suite plus APS and the financial strength and experience of Dürr.?

?The DUALIS APS ideally complements our strategy because, in combination with the MES, it is a core aspect of factory IoT systems. Planning processes are becoming increasingly complex as we strive for batch size 1 production, and the factories and systems will have to cope with immense volumes of data. The APS in iTAC.IoT.Suite is based on GANTTPLAN algorithms because they are extremely precise and reliable,? explained Dieter Meuser, CTO of iTAC Software AG.



iTAC Software AG, an independent company of the mechanical and plant engineering group Dürr, provides Internet-enabled information and communication technologies for the manufacturing industry. Founded in 1998, the company is one of the leading MES providers in Germany. The iTAC.MES.Suite is a cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System that is used worldwide by companies in different industry sectors such as automotive manufacturers and suppliers, electronics/EMS/TC, medical technology, metal processing and energy. Additional services and solutions like the iTAC.IoT.Suite for the implementation of the requirements of Industry 4.0 round off the portfolio. ITAC's philosophy is connecting people, data and systems.

iTAC Software AG has its headquarters in Montabaur (Germany) as well as a branch in the USA and a global partner network for sales and services.

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms. Products, systems and services offered by Dürr enable highly efficient manufacturing processes in different industries. Business with automobile manufacturers and their suppliers accounts for approximately 60% of Dürr's sales. Other market segments include, for example, the mechanical engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the woodworking industry.





Company information / Profile:

iTAC Software AG, an independent company of the mechanical and plant engineering group Dürr, provides Internet-enabled information and communication technologies for the manufacturing industry. Founded in 1998, the company is one of the leading MES providers in Germany. The iTAC.MES.Suite is a cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System that is used worldwide by companies in different industry sectors such as automotive manufacturers and suppliers, electronics/EMS/TC, medical technology, metal processing and energy. Additional services and solutions like the iTAC.IoT.Suite for the implementation of the requirements of Industry 4.0 round off the portfolio. ITAC's philosophy is connecting people, data and systems.

iTAC Software AG has its headquarters in Montabaur (Germany) as well as a branch in the USA and a global partner network for sales and services.

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms. Products, systems and services offered by Dürr enable highly efficient manufacturing processes in different industries. Business with automobile manufacturers and their suppliers accounts for approximately 60% of Dürr's sales. Other market segments include, for example, the mechanical engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the woodworking industry.





PressRelease by

iTAC Software AG

Date: 12/14/2016 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 512702

Character count: 4903

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: iTAC Software AG

Stadt: Montabaur





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease