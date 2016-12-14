New sales partners for the UK and Italy

SVS-Vistek expanding its European distribution network.

Caption: Johannes Zurin (middle), Sales Manager EMEA at SVS-Vistek is pleased about the contract sig

(firmenpresse) - It has been able to gain two technologically skilled partners perfectly meeting its expectations and quality standards for the distribution of its high-end industrial machine vision cameras.



New UK sales partner: clearview imaging

New sales partner in Italy: Advanced Technologies S.p.A.



Both companies are already Matrox distributors and were seeking a powerful partner in the high-end and ultra-high-end segment capable of supplying customized solutions and of responding optimally to integrators requirements with tailored advice.



By working with SVS-Vistek, clearview imaging and Advanced Technology will be able to widen their existing ranges perfectly, thus offering their clients cameras and customized solutions in the top-end segment as well, explains CCO Henrik Ilsby. And SVS-Vistek in turn will benefit from the outstanding reputation of two strong and well-established system specialists with a steadily growing customer base. So, its a win-win situation for everyone.







More information:

http://www.svs-vistek.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Optical machine vision systems are growing more and more powerful, performing an increasing number of tasks in modern industrial production such as quality control, surface inspection, measuring technology and robotics.

SVS-Vistek is a producer of high-quality cameras for machine vision made in Germany. Our SVCam series cameras are used wherever top image quality and automated evaluation are crucial. Under the name SVCam, we develop and assemble industrial CCD and CMOS cameras with Gigabit Ethernet, Camera Link, USB 3.0 or CoaXPress interfaces.

The development of our high-precision cameras is underpinned by quality, reliability and a high degree of customizability. Six different ranges are currently available depending on the intended purpose: ECO/ ECO2 (small, compact and economical), EXO (multifunctional), EVO (highest image rates), HR (fast and precise) und SHR (super high resolution and precise details).



SVS-Vistek expertise

 Producer of precision cameras for machine vision

 Customized solutions for OEM customers and system integrators



PressRelease by

SVS-Vistek GmbH

Requests:

SVS-Vistek GmbH

Frau Ivonne Hagena

Mühlbachstraße 20

82229 Seefeld

Tel.: +49 (0) 8152/99 85 21

E-Mail: i.hagena(at)svs-vistek.com

www.svs-vistek.com



PressContact / Agency:

SVS-Vistek GmbH

Frau Ivonne Hagena

Mühlbachstraße 20

82229 Seefeld

Tel.: +49 (0) 8152/99 85 21

E-Mail: i.hagena(at)svs-vistek.com

www.svs-vistek.com



Date: 12/14/2016 - 11:15

Language: English

News-ID 512709

Character count: 1108

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SVS-Vistek GmbH

Ansprechpartner: Ivonne Hagena

Stadt: Seefeld

Telefon: +49 (0) 81 52-99 85 21



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14.12.2016



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease