New sales partners for the UK and Italy

SVS-Vistek expanding its European distribution network.
(firmenpresse) - It has been able to gain two technologically skilled partners perfectly meeting its expectations and quality standards for the distribution of its high-end industrial machine vision cameras.
New UK sales partner: clearview imaging
New sales partner in Italy: Advanced Technologies S.p.A.
Both companies are already Matrox distributors and were seeking a powerful partner in the high-end and ultra-high-end segment capable of supplying customized solutions and of responding optimally to integrators requirements with tailored advice.
By working with SVS-Vistek, clearview imaging and Advanced Technology will be able to widen their existing ranges perfectly, thus offering their clients cameras and customized solutions in the top-end segment as well, explains CCO Henrik Ilsby. And SVS-Vistek in turn will benefit from the outstanding reputation of two strong and well-established system specialists with a steadily growing customer base. So, its a win-win situation for everyone.
More information:
http://www.svs-vistek.com
Optical machine vision systems are growing more and more powerful, performing an increasing number of tasks in modern industrial production such as quality control, surface inspection, measuring technology and robotics.
SVS-Vistek is a producer of high-quality cameras for machine vision made in Germany. Our SVCam series cameras are used wherever top image quality and automated evaluation are crucial. Under the name SVCam, we develop and assemble industrial CCD and CMOS cameras with Gigabit Ethernet, Camera Link, USB 3.0 or CoaXPress interfaces.
The development of our high-precision cameras is underpinned by quality, reliability and a high degree of customizability. Six different ranges are currently available depending on the intended purpose: ECO/ ECO2 (small, compact and economical), EXO (multifunctional), EVO (highest image rates), HR (fast and precise) und SHR (super high resolution and precise details).
SVS-Vistek expertise
Producer of precision cameras for machine vision
Customized solutions for OEM customers and system integrators
SVS-Vistek GmbH
Frau Ivonne Hagena
Mühlbachstraße 20
82229 Seefeld
Tel.: +49 (0) 8152/99 85 21
E-Mail: i.hagena(at)svs-vistek.com
www.svs-vistek.com
Date: 12/14/2016
Language: English
News-ID 512709
Character count: 1108
