Tutela introduces 6 Top Tips for Anonymous Data Monetization (ADM)

Additional revenue stream for mobile app developers

(firmenpresse) - London, 14 December 2016  Tutela, experts in Anonymous Data Monetization (ADM) for mobile apps, have shared their experience and tips for app publishers who are looking to leverage ADM for incremental revenue in their recently released blog post, 6 Top Tips for Anonymous Data Monetization.



Tom Luke, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Tutela said: ADM is still in its infancy and many games and app developers have implemented their ADM strategies differently. We have listed our top tips for CCOs and CROs who are investigating this revenue stream and who are looking for an ADM partner.



Tom continues: All of the tips we have released aim to ensure success for the whole ADM ecosystem. Our experience with more than 100 app integrations has helped us learn what works and what doesnt. Being diligent in taking all into consideration ensure the success for the app publishers.



Among the list of tips, includes the emphasis on the importance of maintaining absolute anonymity with all data. This is something close to home for the Canadian company. In Tutelas platform all data is completely anonymous and has no impact on end user experience, or on their device. As such, Tutela offers publishers an additional revenue stream without any user or app impact.



The complete list of 6 Top Tips for Anonymous Data Monetization (ADM) can be found here: https://www.tutela.com/6-tips-for-anonymous-data-monetization-adm/.



Tutela software runs on mobile devices and invisibly collects anonymous device and network quality data that helps mobile telecoms companies improve their mobile networks. The technology has already been deployed in over 100 mobile apps running on millions of devices with data being collected and then resold by Tutela. Anonymous information such as connection quality, location and device choice is crowdsourced from users without impacting usability. Games publishers and app developers benefit from a revenue share which is more consumer friendly than in-game purchasing, less intrusive than in-game advertising and not dependent upon subscription models.





Tutela sells data and reports to network operators, offering a revenue share to its partners. Telecoms companies, in turn, use the data to improve mobile network performance and mobile network coverage. These reports provide telecoms operators with insight into the networks performance from the customers point of view, helping operators plan for improve connectivity and 4G coverage for their customers.





About Tutela

Tutela Technologies (Tutela) is transforming big data and mobile app monetisation markets globally by providing access to mobile data and insights crowdsourced from millions of phones. Tutela is based in Victoria, Canada and London, England. www.tutela.com

