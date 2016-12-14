Stirling Ackroyd Legal - The Conveyancing Network's London Conveyancer of the Year 2016

The Conveyancing Network is pleased to announce that Stirling Ackroyd Legal, have been named their London Conveyancer of the Year 2016.

(firmenpresse) - The Conveyancing Network is pleased to announce that Stirling Ackroyd Legal, have been named their London Conveyancer of the Year 2016.



The Conveyancing Network 2016 - Another Very Successful Year



It's been another very busy and successful year for The Conveyancing Network. An online network of licensed conveyancers and residential property solicitors, The Conveyancing Network offers technology and marketing solutions to UK based licensed conveyancers and solicitors operating in the residential conveyancing sector. Using their conveyancing quote engine technology, The Conveyancing Network offers their network partner firms instant exposure online to consumers actively comparing conveyancing quotes online and looking to find a conveyancer to handle the conveyancing for their sale, purchase or remortgage.



The Conveyancing Network quote engine technology, provides any website or third party business, with instant access to a panel of UK regulated SRA solicitors and CLC licensed conveyancers, that are available for online instruction, providing home buyers, home sellers and remortgagers with instant fixed fee conveyancing quotes, within a few simple clicks.



The technology is utilised by many different types of businesses including estate agents, IFA's, mortgage brokers, housing and property portals and even firms of solicitors and conveyancers themself. The technology is so flexible, it can be utilised by a firm of solicitors on their own website, providing their customers with instant online conveyancing fees. It's easy to setup and install and most firms can be up and running with 24 to 48 hours!



The Need for Good Quality Conveyancing Solicitors in London ... The Answer .... Stirling Ackroyd Legal



With an ever increasing demand from the London housing sector, The Conveyancing Network identified a need to be working with an efficient, cost effective, quality conveyancing firm within London. A firm that can provide clients with the best customer care, service standards and handle their conveyancing needs. Stirling Ackroyd Legal was the answer and they began working with The Conveyancing Network earlier this year. With 12 London based offices and an excellent team of London based property lawyers, the partnership has gone from strength to strength and has culminated in Stirling Ackroyd Legal winning our London Conveyancer of the Year Award for 2016!





On receiving the news that his firm have won this award, Stirling Ackroyd CEO, Emon Ahmed had these comments,



"We are delighted to have won this award and are pleased that the dedication of our staff has been recognised in this way. Winning this award over other excellent London based firms shows that our key concept of being 'property lawyers, no more, no less' is appreciated by our clients and helps secure our place as leaders in our sector. The London property market is dynamic and fast moving; in response to this we have built a firm which reacts to London's market conditions. We pride ourselves on our customer service and legal know-how which makes us a great fit for the Conveyancing Network. This award recognises us as being at the forefront of London property - and we look forward to continuing to lead the market for property legal issues for a long time to come."



Neil Smith the director of The Conveyancing Network said,



"Our biggest congratulations go to Stirling Ackroyd Legal and Emon's team for their hard work, dedication and flexibility towards our clients. They have a great setup their end, with expert solicitors focused purely on property law, allowing them to offer unrivaled service."



For further information on The Conveyancing Network or if you are a firm of solicitors or licensed conveyancers interested in joining the network, please visit their website at http://www.theconveayncingnetwork.com



For further information on Stirling Ackroyd Legal, please visit their website at http://www.stirlingackroydlegal.com/



Contact:

Neil Smith

Address: International House, 24 Holborn Viaduct, London, EC1A 2BN, UK

Phone: 0203 637 2219

Email: info(at)theconveyancingnetwork.com

Website: http://www.theconveyancingnetwork.com/





More information:

http://www.theconveyancingnetwork.com/



PressRelease by

The Conveyancing Network

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 11:35

Language: English

News-ID 512713

Character count: 4512

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Conveyancing Network



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease