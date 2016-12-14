MSC Technologies presents cost-efficient, universal carrier board for Qseven modules

(PresseBox) - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), is providing the MSC Q7-MB-EP5 Application Platform for Qseven modules. The ultimate carrier board is very cost-efficient and highly configurable to match the requirements of a large share of Qseven applications. Despite its compact size, it is very versatile and offers a broad feature set determined to be at the ?sweet spot? of embedded applications for both x86 and ARM based Qseven modules.

In order to meet the low-cost requirements of volume applications, the board is only using SMD components and connectors, and soldered bridges are used to set functional alternatives during production. MSC can provide stripped-down variants of the board quickly and at low cost because care was taken to enable simple customization of board functionality and component population.

The 3.5? board measures only 148 x 102 mm in size. On its top side it features the module slot for processor modules of all Qseven revisions. On the reverse side, there are two extension slots, one each for Mini-PCI-Express cards and for mSATA cards, greatly enhancing the I/O and memory diversity of the board. According to frequent requirements of modern embedded projects, the board provides two LAN connectors, one coming from the module and the second from an optional on-board LAN controller. Other connectors feature USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Host/Client, RS232/485, CAN and SATA, and there are DisplayPort, HDMI and LVDS interfaces along with backlight power and control. The audio options include HD-Audio for x86-based modules or I2S Audio for ARM-based modules.

IoT applications rely on connectivity, and the MSC Q7-MB-EP5 can optionally be equipped with a WLAN/Bluetooth/NFC device, which will come either with on-board antenna or with an antenna connector. With this feature equipped, the combination of an EP5 carrier and a Qseven module will become an ideal sensor controller or local concentrator for the Internet of Things.



Qseven evaluation boards are usually loaded with functionality, and manufactured using expensive production technology. The MSC Q7-MB-EP5 is reverting the fundamental barriers for volume use of standard carrier boards, offering low cost at full population and even lower cost for custom variants, which are available at volumes from 100 pieces per year. The carefully selected set of functionality and the simple customizing enables the board to be economically usable even at very high volumes.

About Avnet

From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.



MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider?s business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





Company information / Profile:

MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider?s business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





PressRelease by

MSC Technologies GmbH

Date: 12/14/2016 - 10:40

Language: English

News-ID 512714

Character count: 4139

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MSC Technologies GmbH

Stadt: Stutensee





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease