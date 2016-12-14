Dublin SEO Lead Generation Reputation Management Web Design Services Launched

Night Raven SEO, a Dublin digital marketing company, launched a wide range of online business marketing solutions. The company offers complete web design services, SEO, social media marketing, reputation management and more, for both local and global businesses.

Online marketing has grown tremendously over the past decade, as more and more people use the internet for shopping and other services. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all customers have used online reviews or search engines in deciding which online service to use.



The stakes are obviously high, as businesses without an online presence could potentially double their clients. However, the competition for a visible Google ranking is intense ÂÂ studies show that roughly two thirds of all online traffic go to the top three search results.



With more Google investments in mobile searches and an expansion of semantic indexing, 2017 is predicted to see even larger business investments in SEO. As Google is expected to extend its services to accommodate for artificial intelligence and voice searches, SEO expertise is even more necessary in the year to come.



As Google ranking algorithms become more and more complex, specialized SEO expertise is crucial. Amateur SEO services can lead to counterproductive results, as most amateurs are not up to date with the latest Google updates, or lack the necessary IT skills to properly optimize a website for the expected changes in the 2017 ranking formulas.



Night Raven SEO provides a wide range of internet marketing services, including SEO, social media marketing, reputation management and more.



The Dublin company works closely with their clients in an effort to provide custom digital marketing services.



For existing websites, a preliminary site analysis is undertaken, whereby any malfunctions, Google penalties and other defects are identified and remedied. The website is then optimized to respond well on all platforms. With mobile recently surpassing desktop searches, this is extremely important.





After the website is optimized for all platforms, the Dublin company focuses on the SEO aspects ÂÂ formatting the content, optimizing the keywords, creating backlinks and so on.



Finally, the company offers extensive reputation management and social media marketing services, with a view to increase lead generation and reach as many potential clients as possible. Local and global SEO options are both available.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





