Popular Gel Pens Considered For Exclusive Product For Teddy Shake

After a record-breaking launch for a new product, Teddy Shake considers making their best-selling 105-piece gel pen set the exclusive product for the company.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake launched their new 105-piece gel pen set just seven weeks ago. Since the launch of the pens, sales have continued to increase, and many customers have contacted [Teddy Shake](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/139p7ij7jflBQyckm2UpxPxPoSamivsCX9xKN-51yGM8/pub?slide=id.p) to inform them of how much they like their gel pen set.



"We invested significant time and money into the development of these gel pens," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We are thrilled with the record-breaking sales and continued the growth of customer base for this product. Our desire is for our name to be synonymous with the best gel pen on the market. We believe that this gel pen is that a great product, that our company can rest the future of our organization on this piece exclusively."



The Teddy Shake gel pen is designed with 60% more ink than competing gel pens on the market. With milky, metallic and [neon gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T) for a color variety, the Teddy Shake set covers the entire rainbow of color choices and is perfect for artwork and adult coloring books. Another important feature about the Teddy Shake pens is that they are acid-free, lead-free and non-toxic. This makes them safe for use by children, as well as safe for use in archival documents and scrapbooks. Customers have also reported using the Teddy Shake gel pen set for bullet journaling, as the variety of colors makes color coding the different activities a breeze.



For a limited time, the Teddy Shake gel pen set is priced at $24.99, which means the cost per pen is less than three cents each. Shipping is free on any combined purchase over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Requests:

+1

Date: 12/14/2016 - 12:05

Language: English

News-ID 512716

Character count: 2276

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL, 33131 United States



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14/12/2016



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease